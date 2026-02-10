Japan’s NATO Arms Move Is Political Theater, Not Military Strategy

Japan's decision to support NATO's initiative to supply weapons to Ukraine stems primarily from political considerations rather than military necessity, military expert and political analyst Petr Kolchin told Pravda.Ru.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Reginald Pentinio, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Japan

Tokyo Aligns With NATO to Reinforce Political Standing

Earlier, Japan's public broadcaster NHK, citing sources, reported that Tokyo plans to join a NATO initiative that involves purchasing military equipment in the United States for subsequent delivery to Ukraine.

According to Kolchin, the move reflects Tokyo's intention to strengthen the position of the ruling party and publicly demonstrate solidarity with Western allies. He noted that after securing a strong electoral result, Japan's leadership has intensified its foreign policy activity in an effort to restore influence it lost in recent years.

"Japan is moving toward a certain escalation, and this likely connects to the consolidation of the current leadership at home. We see that the ruling party performed successfully in the recent elections, and under these conditions Tokyo is trying to fit into the broader Western trend and showcase itself on the Ukrainian track. This step is demonstrative and hostile, but entirely predictable,” Kolchin said.

Image and Diplomacy Take Priority Over Military Impact

The expert emphasized that Japan's participation in the NATO initiative carries a largely political and image-driven character. For Tokyo, the move serves as a way to underline its commitment to the Western course and to strengthen ties with key allies, above all the United States.