Japan's decision to support NATO's initiative to supply weapons to Ukraine stems primarily from political considerations rather than military necessity, military expert and political analyst Petr Kolchin told Pravda.Ru.
Earlier, Japan's public broadcaster NHK, citing sources, reported that Tokyo plans to join a NATO initiative that involves purchasing military equipment in the United States for subsequent delivery to Ukraine.
According to Kolchin, the move reflects Tokyo's intention to strengthen the position of the ruling party and publicly demonstrate solidarity with Western allies. He noted that after securing a strong electoral result, Japan's leadership has intensified its foreign policy activity in an effort to restore influence it lost in recent years.
"Japan is moving toward a certain escalation, and this likely connects to the consolidation of the current leadership at home. We see that the ruling party performed successfully in the recent elections, and under these conditions Tokyo is trying to fit into the broader Western trend and showcase itself on the Ukrainian track. This step is demonstrative and hostile, but entirely predictable,” Kolchin said.
The expert emphasized that Japan's participation in the NATO initiative carries a largely political and image-driven character. For Tokyo, the move serves as a way to underline its commitment to the Western course and to strengthen ties with key allies, above all the United States.
"For Japan, this is first and foremost an informational and diplomatic step. Its practical effectiveness matters far less. The Japanese leadership wants to display strength, determination, and unity with NATO. In this way, Tokyo seeks to закрепить its status as a reliable partner of the West, while the outcome of the conflict itself remains secondary,” Kolchin concluded.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Shortly before her tragic death, Aliya Galitskaya, ex-wife of Alfa-Bank board member Alexander Galitsky, recorded a video plea to President Putin alleging threats, custody disputes, and political disagreements