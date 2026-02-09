World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Analysts Doubt Epstein Case Fallout Will Topple Britain’s Prime Minister

World

The scandal linked to the publication of materials from the so-called Epstein case is unlikely to result in the resignation of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, despite falling approval ratings and increased pressure from the opposition, Semyon Boykov, executive editor for international and domestic politics at Izvestia said in comments to Pravda.Ru.

Keir Starmer and Donald Trump
Internal Debate and Media Reports

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that members of the Labour Party had discussed the possibility of Starmer stepping down as early as this week. According to the report, the discussion followed the publication of private government messages related to the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States.

Mandelson has previously been linked in media reports to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sexual crimes, including the exploitation of minors.

Low Probability of Resignation

Boykov stressed that the likelihood of Starmer leaving office because of the Epstein-related controversy remains extremely low. He noted that in European political practice, resignations rarely occur without direct evidence of a politician's involvement in illegal activity.

"Even in Slovakia, an adviser to Prime Minister Robert Fico resigned after the Epstein files were published, yet Fico himself remained in office. For that reason, the chances that this episode becomes the final blow for Starmer are quite small. The situation is unpleasant, but not critical,” Boykov said.

Party Unity and Political Context

According to the analyst, Starmer's record-low approval ratings do not currently provide sufficient grounds for internal party pressure. Reports suggest that the Labour leader intends to urge party members to avoid hasty conclusions and maintain political unity.

"Yes, Starmer's ratings are at their lowest point, but that alone does not justify launching a leadership challenge. This episode gives the opposition an opportunity for criticism, but it does not constitute a real reason to replace the prime minister,” Boykov explained.

He added that, in global political practice, leaders typically resign only when they face direct accusations of corruption or abuse of power. In Starmer's case, Boykov argued, the controversy involves only indirect associations, which are insufficient grounds for such serious consequences.

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.