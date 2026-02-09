Lavrov Warns Europe of Full Military Response If Aggression Against Russia Begins

Russia will deliver a full-scale military response if Europe carries out aggression against the Russian Federation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned, underscoring Moscow's stance amid escalating rhetoric and military activity across the continent.

Photo: dvidshub.net by Pvt. Randy Wren is licensed under U.S. federal government US troops

"If Europe implements its threats and begins attacking the Russian Federation, the president said this would not be a special military operation on our part – it would be a full military response using all the means at our disposal," Lavrov said.

Lavrov reiterated that Russia does not intend to attack Europe, saying such a scenario holds no interest for Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously dismissed claims of an imminent Russian attack on European countries as outright falsehoods.

NATO Timelines and Alleged Plans for Rapid Escalation

Lavrov also commented on claims that NATO could initiate a war with Russia within 72 hours. He referred to a report by Financial Times describing a plan to present Russia with so-called security guarantees for Ukraine in the form of an ultimatum.

"They claim that if Russia dares to attack Ukraine, or if they organize a false-flag provocation to blame Russia, they will condemn it within 24 hours and give Ukraine a free hand to continue the war. After 48 hours they will gather all the "willing' to fight, and after 72 hours the United States will join. It is nonsense, but very telling,” Sergey Lavrov

Europe's War Rhetoric and Civil Defense Measures

Western officials increasingly suggest that Europe already finds itself in a state of war with Russia. EU diplomatic service deputy head Belen Martinez Carbonell voiced such an assessment, while noting that the European Union has not moved toward full mobilization of its citizens for frontline combat.

Against this backdrop, Poland's Ministry of Defense distributed a "Security Guide” to residents, offering instructions for wartime and other emergency situations. The document covers military and nuclear threats, household preparedness, evacuation behavior, and essential items to pack.

German Military Buildup Near Belarus and NATO War Games

In January, Germany deployed two Bundeswehr combat battalions to Lithuania as part of a planned expansion of military presence that could station more than 5,000 troops in the Baltic state by 2027. Along with personnel, 105 German tanks appeared near the border with Belarus.

Writing in The National Interest, analyst Peter Suciu suggested that the movement of troops and equipment reflects NATO's OPLAN DEU, which assigns Berlin a central role in a potential conflict with Moscow. He argued that German forces in Lithuania aim to deter the Russian army and give Berlin time to respond in the event of an invasion.

However, military exercises simulating a Russian invasion of Lithuania produced a different outcome. The drills, organized by Die Welt together with the German Center for Military Games at Helmut Schmidt University, showed that NATO forces failed to repel the hypothetical attack. Without American leadership, the Russian side established dominance over the Baltic region within just a few days.