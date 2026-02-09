After Anchorage Talks, US Took Steps That Undercut Peace — Russian Foreign Minister

Russia agreed to accept a proposal put forward by the United States regarding the Ukrainian conflict, but just weeks after a meeting between the presidents of the two countries, Washington imposed new sanctions on Moscow, Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergei Bobylev, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Putin and Trump at the Alaska 2025 summit

"In Anchorage, we accepted the proposal of the United States. If we speak frankly and directly, they made an offer, we agreed, which means the issue should have been resolved," Lavrov recalled.

He noted that in practice, the actions of the American side turned out to be very different.

"In reality, everything looks the opposite: new sanctions are being introduced, a so-called 'war' is being waged against tankers on the high seas in violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. India and our other partners are being pressured not to buy affordable Russian energy resources," Lavrov said.

According to the Russian foreign minister, such actions demonstrate Washington's attempt to showcase its economic dominance.

Lavrov Accuses Washington of Hypocrisy Toward Russia

Lavrov accused the United States of hypocrisy in its policy toward Moscow. He emphasized that despite criticism voiced by the administration of US President Donald Trump against the policies of former President Joe Biden, the anti-Russian sanctions introduced under Biden have not been challenged or repealed.

"All the laws that Biden adopted to "punish' Russia after the start of the special military operation are not being contested by the current administration," Lavrov stressed.

He recalled that in April 2025, the current US authorities extended Executive Order 14024, which serves as the legal basis for anti-Russian sanctions.

The diplomat added that Washington appears intent on taking control of global economic processes and key energy supply routes. According to Lavrov, the United States continues to closely monitor the damaged Nord Stream pipelines and keeps a watchful eye on the TurkStream gas pipeline.

Russia Says Western Actions Undermine Peace in Ukraine

European countries view a peace agreement on Ukraine as their own defeat and therefore continue to take steps that disrupt any potential settlement, said Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs.

According to the senator, after the meeting of the presidents in Anchorage, Europe began discussing the deployment of armed forces in Ukraine. This was followed by attempts by EU leaders to influence figures opposed to conflict resolution.

"And finally, they are trying to introduce new sanctions packages. This also undermines all agreements and poisons the atmosphere for any negotiations, whether it concerns prisoner exchanges or more large-scale arrangements for a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis," Karasin said.

Karasin emphasized that the current situation clearly shows who genuinely seeks a peaceful settlement and who continues to profit from the ongoing military chaos.