Swiss Foreign Minister Discusses Ukraine Peace Efforts With Lavrov in Moscow

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said he discussed approaches to ending the conflict in Ukraine and the role of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Cassis summarized the results of the meeting in Moscow in a post on social media platform X.
"We discussed the need for dialogue and inclusive multilateralism to end the war, and how the #OSCE can serve as a platform to facilitate this #dialogue, in support of efforts towards a just and lasting #peace in Ukraine, grounded in international law,” Cassis wrote.
According to the Swiss foreign minister, the talks also addressed the ability of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to serve as a platform for facilitating a peace dialogue.
On February 5, Cassis and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu arrived in Moscow.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that no meetings between Cassis or Sinirlioğlu and Russian President Vladimir Putin were planned.
