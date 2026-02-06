World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
First Iran–US Nuclear Talks Since June War Open in Oman

World

Negotiations between Iran and the United States on the nuclear issue have begun in the Omani capital of Muscat, Iranian news agency Fars reported.

Muttrah-Muscat مطرح، مسقط 23
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mostafameraji, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Muttrah-Muscat مطرح، مسقط 23

The Iranian delegation is led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the American side is headed by US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The talks were originally expected to take place in Istanbul with the participation of observers from Middle Eastern countries. Later, Tehran proposed moving the negotiations to Oman and limiting them to a strictly bilateral format.

These talks mark the first direct engagement between Tehran and Washington since June 2025, when the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The attacks took place during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, which lasted from June 13 to June 24.

Regional Pressure and US Skepticism

Leaders of at least nine Middle Eastern countries urged the United States not to disrupt negotiations with Iran. According to Axios, citing two American officials, regional leaders contacted the administration of US President Donald Trump "urgently.”

"They asked us to preserve the meeting and hear what the Iranians have to say. We told the Arabs that we would hold the meeting if they insisted. But we are very skeptical,” one US official said.

Another official explained that Washington agreed to the meeting "out of respect” for its allies in the region and to keep the diplomatic track alive.

Later, Axios reported that the United States rejected Iran's proposal and issued an ultimatum: either the meeting would take place under previously stated conditions, or there would be no talks at all. Iranian authorities responded by canceling the meeting, the outlet claimed.

Bolton Calls Talks Futile

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton said negotiations between the United States and Iran would produce no results regardless of their location, whether in Oman, Turkey, or "on the Moon.”

"Well, essentially, there is no chance. I think these meetings are a waste of time. There is simply no space for an agreement between Iran and the United States on this issue. This was entirely predictable. I think both sides are just checking a box,” Bolton said on Al Jazeera.

Bolton argued that the parties lack any real opportunity to reach an agreement and described the meetings as a mere formality.

