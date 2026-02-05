World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Confirms Low-Key Engagements with European Leaders on Security

World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that some European leaders maintain discreet dialogue with Moscow and request that these contacts not be publicly announced. In an interview with RT, he said:

EU flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by GrandCelinien, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
EU flag

"We have contacts with some European leaders. They call and ask not to announce these conversations. Some even appear here and contact us "secretly.'”

Lavrov clarified that the substance of these communications does not differ from public statements:

"These are the same appeals: "Let's end this'; "Something must be done.'” He added that the EU has "fallen into its own trap” due to its uncompromising stance.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin, in a show of solidarity with the Élysée Palace, will neither confirm nor deny reports about a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron's advisor to Moscow, explained presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov. Earlier, Macron had mentioned preparing for dialogue with Putin.

"Out of solidarity, we will neither confirm nor deny this,” Peskov said. He also described the contacts with Macron as "nothing remarkable.”

French Diplomatic Advisor's Visit

According to L'Express, French diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonn visited Moscow on February 3 to meet with Russian officials, including presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, with discussions focusing on Ukraine. Reuters and Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that the visit aimed to prepare Europe for more active involvement in negotiations.

Bloomberg sources familiar with the matter indicated that Bonn's goal was to convince Russia that European powers should participate in decisions regarding European security and would not simply sign any agreements to end the conflict in Ukraine. Discussions may resume in the near future, the sources added.

Reuters sources confirmed that Bonn's visit focused on key issues, primarily Ukraine, without providing further details. Two diplomatic sources emphasized that European allies were informed of the initiative.

On February 3, Macron stated that preparations were underway to resume dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and "technical-level discussions” were ongoing. Since late December, Macron has publicly called for the reopening of diplomatic channels with Putin.

