Russia and US Near Agreement to Continue Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty

Russia and the United States are reportedly close to agreeing to continue compliance with the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START, START-III), Axios reported citing sources. Discussions took place in Abu Dhabi, building on an initiative previously proposed by President Vladimir Putin.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vitaly V. Kuzmin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Topol-M

The draft plan requires approval from both presidents — Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. According to Axios journalist Barak Ravid, the two countries are considering an extension of SNV-III for a period of six months.

The report states that US special envoy Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, discussed the treaty extension with Russian officials on the sidelines of Ukraine negotiations in Abu Dhabi. Both sides reportedly agreed to adhere to the conditions of the expiring treaty while negotiating a new agreement.

"We agreed with Russia to act in good faith and begin discussing ways to modernize the system,”

Axios noted that the treaty's official procedure allowed only a single five-year extension, already utilized in 2021. Therefore, the document cannot be formally extended beyond that. Nevertheless, both sides are exploring practical ways to continue compliance and negotiations on modernization.

Global Nuclear Context

Russia and the United States currently possess over 90% of the world's nuclear weapons. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), as of January 2025, Russia had 4,309 warheads, while the US had 3,700.

The Kremlin expressed regret over the treaty's expiration and recalled that Putin had offered last autumn to continue compliance for another year. Trump initially described the initiative as a good idea, but Washington did not respond.

On the eve of the treaty's expiration, US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Washington would work with Moscow, Beijing, or any other country to reduce the global nuclear arsenal.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the expiration of New START poses an unprecedented risk to global security, calling it a dark moment for the world.

Reuters noted that without a new treaty to limit nuclear arsenals, the risk of an unrestrained nuclear arms race between the US and Russia could emerge.