World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia and US Near Agreement to Continue Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty

World

Russia and the United States are reportedly close to agreeing to continue compliance with the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START, START-III), Axios reported citing sources. Discussions took place in Abu Dhabi, building on an initiative previously proposed by President Vladimir Putin.

Topol-M
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vitaly V. Kuzmin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Topol-M

The draft plan requires approval from both presidents — Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. According to Axios journalist Barak Ravid, the two countries are considering an extension of SNV-III for a period of six months.

The report states that US special envoy Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, discussed the treaty extension with Russian officials on the sidelines of Ukraine negotiations in Abu Dhabi. Both sides reportedly agreed to adhere to the conditions of the expiring treaty while negotiating a new agreement.

"We agreed with Russia to act in good faith and begin discussing ways to modernize the system,”

Axios noted that the treaty's official procedure allowed only a single five-year extension, already utilized in 2021. Therefore, the document cannot be formally extended beyond that. Nevertheless, both sides are exploring practical ways to continue compliance and negotiations on modernization.

Global Nuclear Context

Russia and the United States currently possess over 90% of the world's nuclear weapons. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), as of January 2025, Russia had 4,309 warheads, while the US had 3,700.

The Kremlin expressed regret over the treaty's expiration and recalled that Putin had offered last autumn to continue compliance for another year. Trump initially described the initiative as a good idea, but Washington did not respond.

On the eve of the treaty's expiration, US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Washington would work with Moscow, Beijing, or any other country to reduce the global nuclear arsenal.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the expiration of New START poses an unprecedented risk to global security, calling it a dark moment for the world.

Reuters noted that without a new treaty to limit nuclear arsenals, the risk of an unrestrained nuclear arms race between the US and Russia could emerge.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Epstein Files in 2026: The Truth They Let Us Know
Americas
Epstein Files in 2026: The Truth They Let Us Know
First Round of Russia-Ukraine Negotiations Shows Military Gains
World
First Round of Russia-Ukraine Negotiations Shows Military Gains
Tariffs Instead of Bombs: Understanding Economic Leverage over Iran and Eurasia
Americas
Tariffs Instead of Bombs: Understanding Economic Leverage over Iran and Eurasia
Popular
First Round of Russia-Ukraine Negotiations Shows Military Gains

Russia and Ukraine achieved progress on military issues during January 23–24 negotiations in Abu Dhabi, setting the stage for the second round of trilateral talks with the United States

First Round of Russia-Ukraine Negotiations Shows Military Gains
Mi-34M1: Russia’s New Light Multi-Purpose Helicopter Enters Civil Aviation
Mi-34M1: Russia’s New Light Multi-Purpose Helicopter Enters Civil Aviation
Islamic Fundamentalism, Narcotics Production in Afghanistan Backed by U.S.
Assassination of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi Shakes Libya’s Political Landscape
Specialty Coffee as Culture of Taste: From Erna Knutsen to Third Wave Andrey Mihayloff Global Nuclear Arms Treaties Expire: Risks of a New Arms Race Lyuba Lulko European Farmers Continue to Rely on Russian Fertilizers as Alternatives Fall Short Oleg Artyukov
European Farmers Continue to Rely on Russian Fertilizers as Alternatives Fall Short
Global Nuclear Arms Treaties Expire: Risks of a New Arms Race
Washington Seeks Global Partnerships for Critical Mineral Supply Chains
Washington Seeks Global Partnerships for Critical Mineral Supply Chains
Last materials
Russia and US Near Agreement to Continue Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty
US and Russia Agree to Resume High-Level Military Dialogue After Abu Dhabi Talks
Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi End With Agreement on Further Meetings
Specialty Coffee as Culture of Taste: From Erna Knutsen to Third Wave
Russia Sends Just 13 Athletes to the Milan–Cortina Olympics as Neutral Competitors
Witkoff Announces US-Mediated Prisoner Swap Agreement Reached in Abu Dhabi
North Korean Troops Allegedly Remain in Russia’s Kursk Region
Fuel Train Explosion Derails Rail Traffic in Russia’s Tambov Region
Russia-Ukraine-USA Abu Dhabi Talks: Progress, Disputes, and Potential 'Big, Beautiful Deal'
Zelensky Warns of 'Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins, Reveals Official Military Casualties
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.