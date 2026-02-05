US and Russia Agree to Resume High-Level Military Dialogue After Abu Dhabi Talks

The United States and Russia agreed to resume high-level military dialogue following meetings in Abu Dhabi, the European Command of the US Armed Forces reported, according to Associated Press (AP).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by BalkanPhotos, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ USA and Russia

The agreement emerged after meetings between the head of the European Command of the US Armed Forces and NATO Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, Alexus Grinkevich, and senior Russian and Ukrainian military officials.

"This channel will provide continuous contact between the military departments as the parties continue working toward a lasting peace.”

According to AP, high-level military communication between the countries had been interrupted in 2021.

In December 2021, Russia submitted draft agreements on security guarantees and measures to ensure the security of Russia and NATO countries to the United States. In February 2022, the United States and the alliance refused to sign the proposed treaty. On February 24, 2022, Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine.

The European Command of the US Armed Forces issued its statement on the day the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or START-III) expired, the last treaty between Moscow and Washington limiting their nuclear arsenals.

The Kremlin expressed regret over the expiration of the nuclear arms treaty. Officials reminded that President Vladimir Putin offered last autumn to continue adhering to the agreement for another year. US President Donald Trump initially called this a good idea, but Washington never responded to the initiative.

Later, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president, said Moscow would enter negotiations with the US on extending START-III if the American side responded constructively. Sources cited by Axios indicate that the US and Russia are close to an agreement on continuing compliance, pending approval from Trump and Putin.

Sanctions and Economic Cooperation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an interview with RT that US statements about potential investment cooperation with Russia "do not align” with Washington's sanctions policy.

"This process, aptly noted by the current US president, is now accelerating not only within BRICS. And the blame for this, of course, does not fall solely on Biden or only on sanctions, which the current US leader not only has not rushed to lift but is increasing,”

Lavrov recalled that Trump had accused his predecessor, Joe Biden, of undermining faith in the dollar and prompting BRICS countries to seek alternative payment platforms. Trump, however, has so far refrained from lifting sanctions against Moscow, instead expanding them.