Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi End With Agreement on Further Meetings

Trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, took place in a constructive manner. This was stated by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to RBC-Ukraine.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
"The negotiations were indeed constructive. I am grateful to the United States and the United Arab Emirates for their high-quality organization and mediation,” he said.

Budanov did not disclose further details of the talks. He personally took part in the meeting as a member of the Ukrainian delegation.

The second round of trilateral negotiations took place on February 4-5. The previous meeting in the same format was held on January 23-24.

Ukraine, US, and Russia Agree on New Meeting

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed during the talks that the next meeting will take place in the near future.

Ukraine Plans Transition to Contract Army

After the end of the conflict, Ukraine plans to move from a mobilization-based military model to a contract-based army with competitive salaries for service members. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the future of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in comments cited by Insider.ua.

"We will maintain an army of 800,000. After the war ends or a ceasefire comes into effect, we will shift from a mobilization-based army to a contract army,”

Zelensky added that Ukraine will not be able to finance the armed forces on its own and will require financial assistance from Europe.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president stated that Ukraine had lost 55,000 people in the conflict with Russia. He clarified that this figure does not include military personnel currently listed as missing.

