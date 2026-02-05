World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia-Ukraine-USA Abu Dhabi Talks: Progress, Disputes, and Potential 'Big, Beautiful Deal'

World

Russia considers the recognition of Donbas as Russian territory by all countries to be part of a possible "big deal” on Ukraine, a Western source familiar with the course of the negotiations in Abu Dhabi told TASS.

Abu Dhabi, UAE
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Fabio Achilli from Milano, Italy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Abu Dhabi, UAE

According to the source, this issue carries fundamental importance for Moscow. He emphasized that the Russian side attaches special significance to the recognition of Donbas and views it as one of the key elements of future agreements.

The Abu Dhabi Meeting Was Described as Productive

Trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States are taking place in the capital of the United Arab Emirates in several stages. The first round of talks took place on January 23-24. The second round began on Wednesday, February 4.

After the first day of the second stage of negotiations, the head of the Ukrainian delegation and Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, said that the meeting proved productive, with the parties focusing on practical steps and the search for concrete solutions.

"The work was substantive and productive, with a focus on concrete steps and practical solutions," Rustem Umerov, Head of the Ukrainian Delegation and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine said.

According to Umerov, the Ukrainian delegation is preparing a report for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky based on the results of the talks.

The United States Named Most Difficult Topics

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, commenting on the course of the consultations, noted that despite some progress, the most difficult issues remain on the negotiating agenda. He said these include territorial aspects of the conflict and security guarantees for Kyiv.

Rubio acknowledged that the list of unresolved problems has shrunk significantly, but the most critical issues have not yet found final solutions. He stressed that this continues to complicate the negotiation process, while hostilities are still ongoing.

Putin's Special Envoy on Results of the Talks

Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the President of Russia for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, also commented on the results of the first day of negotiations. He said that active work is underway in Abu Dhabi together with the administration of US President Donald Trump to restore Russian-American relations, including in the economic sphere.

Dmitriev specified that the Russian-American group on economic cooperation held a separate meeting in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, February 5.

In addition, Dmitriev expressed the view that attempts by European countries to interfere in the negotiation process may indicate progress in the talks.

As sources previously reported, during the negotiations the delegations of Russia, Ukraine, and the United States are discussing a wide range of issues. The focus includes economic aspects of a possible agreement, territorial matters, and mechanisms for a ceasefire.

Zelensky Hopes for an Early End to the Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that he expects the conflict to end within a foreseeable timeframe. In an interview with France 2, he expressed hope that a peaceful settlement will be reached no later than early 2027.

Zelensky also reported possible preparations for a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine. According to him, relevant steps may take place in the near future, but he did not name specific dates.

The Ukrainian leader also stressed that the settlement of the conflict must be "realistic.” He highlighted the need for security guarantees for Kyiv and urged Western partners to increase pressure on Moscow.

Second Day of Consultations Begins in Abu Dhabi

On Thursday, February 5, the second day of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine began in Abu Dhabi. Rustem Umerov said that work continues in the same formats, including general consultations and specialized working groups.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation added that the results of the current round of negotiations will be announced after its conclusion.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
