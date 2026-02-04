First Round of Russia-Ukraine Negotiations Shows Military Gains

Russia and Ukraine made progress on military issues during their January 23-24 meeting, RBC-Ukraine said, citing unnamed sources.

Photo: United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs Russia-Ukraine-USA talks

Separate Military and Political Subgroups

The delegations initially split into two subgroups-military and political. Journalists report that the military subgroup achieved tangible results, while political issues remain unresolved. Observers note that disagreements on political matters are limited but fundamental.

"We discussed whether forces should be separated, how monitoring of ceasefire and conflict cessation would be conducted, the creation of a center to oversee and coordinate ceasefire issues, and which countries could participate," a source told the publication.

Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi

On January 23 and 24, the United Arab Emirates capital hosted trilateral negotiations on the Ukraine conflict, involving representatives from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine. The meeting was held behind closed doors.

The UAE leadership expects the parties to build on the first round's progress during the second round of talks, according to an official statement from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Ministry emphasizes that launching the second round reflects the parties' consistent commitment to the diplomatic process and expresses hope that it will build on the first round's results and deepen mutual understanding," the statement said.

Commitment to a Durable Resolution

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's support for international efforts to achieve a comprehensive and lasting resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. The second round of trilateral negotiations began on February 4 in Abu Dhabi. The composition of the Russian delegation remained unchanged from the January 24 meeting, led by Chief of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff, Igor Kostyukov.