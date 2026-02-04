World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

First Round of Russia-Ukraine Negotiations Shows Military Gains

World

Russia and Ukraine made progress on military issues during their January 23-24 meeting, RBC-Ukraine said, citing unnamed sources.

Russia-Ukraine-USA talks
Photo: United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Russia-Ukraine-USA talks

Separate Military and Political Subgroups

The delegations initially split into two subgroups-military and political. Journalists report that the military subgroup achieved tangible results, while political issues remain unresolved. Observers note that disagreements on political matters are limited but fundamental.

"We discussed whether forces should be separated, how monitoring of ceasefire and conflict cessation would be conducted, the creation of a center to oversee and coordinate ceasefire issues, and which countries could participate," a source told the publication.

Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi

On January 23 and 24, the United Arab Emirates capital hosted trilateral negotiations on the Ukraine conflict, involving representatives from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine. The meeting was held behind closed doors.

The UAE leadership expects the parties to build on the first round's progress during the second round of talks, according to an official statement from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Ministry emphasizes that launching the second round reflects the parties' consistent commitment to the diplomatic process and expresses hope that it will build on the first round's results and deepen mutual understanding," the statement said.

Commitment to a Durable Resolution

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's support for international efforts to achieve a comprehensive and lasting resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. The second round of trilateral negotiations began on February 4 in Abu Dhabi. The composition of the Russian delegation remained unchanged from the January 24 meeting, led by Chief of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff, Igor Kostyukov.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Massive Russian Missile and Drone Attack Hits Ukraine’s Energy System
Hotspots and Incidents
Massive Russian Missile and Drone Attack Hits Ukraine’s Energy System
Peskov: Moscow Grateful to US Efforts While Special Military Operation Continues
World
Peskov: Moscow Grateful to US Efforts While Special Military Operation Continues
Europe Tests Diplomatic Channels as Macron Discusses Possible Talks With Putin
World
Europe Tests Diplomatic Channels as Macron Discusses Possible Talks With Putin
Popular
How Russian Engineers Bypass Starlink Restrictions on Military Drones

Speed restrictions imposed by Elon Musk on Starlink terminals have complicated Ukrainian drone operations while Russian specialists continue to find effective technical workarounds

How Russian Engineers Bypass Starlink Restrictions on Military Drones
Epstein Files in 2026: The Truth They Let Us Know
Epstein Files in 2026: The Truth They Let Us Know
Cuba Displays Possible Domestically Made Sniper Rifle During Military Drills
From Davos to Sanctions: What Epstein Files Reveal About Russian Oligarchs
Islamic Fundamentalism, Narcotics Production in Afghanistan Backed by U.S. Edu Montesanti How Russian Engineers Bypass Starlink Restrictions on Military Drones Lyuba Lulko Russia’s Uranium Advantage: Why the West Cannot Replace It Oleg Artyukov
Russia’s Uranium Advantage: Why the West Cannot Replace It
Massive Russian Missile and Drone Attack Hits Ukraine’s Energy System
West Threatens Military Response if Russia Violates Ceasefire Under New Ukraine Plan
West Threatens Military Response if Russia Violates Ceasefire Under New Ukraine Plan
Last materials
First Round of Russia-Ukraine Negotiations Shows Military Gains
Kyrgyzstan Shuts Down All Penal Colonies as Part of Reform
Mi-34M1: Russia’s New Light Multi-Purpose Helicopter Enters Civil Aviation
No Reply from Washington: Kremlin Says US Ignored Putin’s Arms Control Offer
Quiet Talks, Big Stakes: Abu Dhabi Meeting May Decide Ukraine’s Future
Russia Plans SJ-100 Aircraft Production in India by 2028–2029
Ginger Extract Eases Autism-Like Symptoms in Mouse Study
Assassination of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi Shakes Libya’s Political Landscape
Peskov: Moscow Grateful to US Efforts While Special Military Operation Continues
Islamic Fundamentalism, Narcotics Production in Afghanistan Backed by U.S.
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.