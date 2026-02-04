World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Mi-34M1: Russia’s New Light Multi-Purpose Helicopter Enters Civil Aviation

World

At the NAIS exhibition showcasing civil aviation and airport infrastructure development, Russian Helicopters unveiled the upgraded Mi-34M1 helicopter for the first time.

Mi-34 (4629506603)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Александр Маркин, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Mi-34 (4629506603)

The Mi-34M1 is a light, multi-purpose helicopter equipped with the VK-650V engine from the United Engine Corporation (UEC). It can transport passengers, conduct aerial monitoring, and serve in pilot training. The helicopter targets a market niche previously dominated by foreign models.

The VK-650V engine has already received certification and is ready for serial production. Next, the Mi-34M1 will undergo full certification tests, followed by the launch of its mass production.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Zelensky Warns of 'Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins, Reveals Official Military Casualties
World
Zelensky Warns of 'Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins, Reveals Official Military Casualties
Washington Alleges EU Meddled in European Elections via Digital Censorship
Americas
Washington Alleges EU Meddled in European Elections via Digital Censorship
Popular
Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign

Social media users revived a theory linking Oksana Fedorova’s loss of the Miss Universe title to fears surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, prompting renewed attention to her conflict with contest organizers and her meeting with Donald Trump.

Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign
Zelensky Warns of 'Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins, Reveals Official Military Casualties
Zelensky Warns of 'Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins, Reveals Official Military Casualties
Washington Alleges EU Meddled in European Elections via Digital Censorship
North Korean Troops Allegedly Remain in Russia’s Kursk Region
Your Cup of Espresso: A Battle Between Time, Taste, and Technology Marina Lebedeva Washington Alleges EU Meddled in European Elections via Digital Censorship Lyuba Lulko Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign Andrey Mihayloff
World Nutella Day: How an Italian Spread Became a Global Phenomenon
Russia Confirms Low-Key Engagements with European Leaders on Security
US Companies Cut Tens of Thousands of Jobs Amid AI Adoption and Cost Cuts
US Companies Cut Tens of Thousands of Jobs Amid AI Adoption and Cost Cuts
Last materials
US Calls New START Flawed, Russia Says It Cannot Be Renewed on Previous Terms
Swiss Foreign Minister Discusses Ukraine Peace Efforts With Lavrov in Moscow
World Day Without a Mobile Phone: Why Millions Disconnect Every February
Solar Activity and Magnetic Storms: What Science Says About Their Impact
First Iran–US Nuclear Talks Since June War Open in Oman
GRU Deputy Chief Alexeyev attacked by Gunman Posing as Food Courier
Ukraine Launches HIMARS Missiles Striking Russia's Belgorod, Bryansk, and Oryol Regions
Comedian Nurlan Saburov Banned from Entering Russia for 50 Years
Assassination Attempt Targets Russian Defense Ministry General in Moscow
World Nutella Day: How an Italian Spread Became a Global Phenomenon
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.