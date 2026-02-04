Mi-34M1: Russia’s New Light Multi-Purpose Helicopter Enters Civil Aviation

At the NAIS exhibition showcasing civil aviation and airport infrastructure development, Russian Helicopters unveiled the upgraded Mi-34M1 helicopter for the first time.
The Mi-34M1 is a light, multi-purpose helicopter equipped with the VK-650V engine from the United Engine Corporation (UEC). It can transport passengers, conduct aerial monitoring, and serve in pilot training. The helicopter targets a market niche previously dominated by foreign models.
The VK-650V engine has already received certification and is ready for serial production. Next, the Mi-34M1 will undergo full certification tests, followed by the launch of its mass production.
