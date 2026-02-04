No Reply from Washington: Kremlin Says US Ignored Putin’s Arms Control Offer

The United States has still not responded to a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, according to the Kremlin.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Управление по печати и информации Президента, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Russian arms

This was stated by Yury Ushakov, the Russian president's aide for international affairs, speaking to TASS.

"We proposed to the Americans on September 22, 2025, to extend the central quantitative limits for one year as voluntary self-restraints. However, no official response has been received so far.”

Ushakov also said that the Russian president discussed the impending expiration of the treaty during a recent conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to Ushakov, Moscow emphasized that it would act "in a balanced and responsible manner based on an analysis of the situation.”

Washington's Position and China's Reaction

On February 2, the newspaper Financial Times, citing sources, reported that US President Donald Trump intends to preserve nuclear weapons limitations and wants to involve China in future arms control negotiations.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs described this initiative as unreasonable, rejecting the idea of joining such talks under current conditions.

Russia's Conditions After Treaty Expiration

On September 22, 2025, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is prepared to voluntarily observe the provisions of the treaty after February 5, 2026, provided that the United States takes a reciprocal step.

The absence of a response from Washington has added to uncertainty surrounding the future of strategic arms control amid growing global security tensions.