Russia Plans SJ-100 Aircraft Production in India by 2028–2029

World

Licensed production of the Russian SJ-100 passenger aircraft in India is expected to begin in 2028-2029. This was announced at the NAIS-2026 forum by Vadim Badekha, Chief Executive Officer of United Aircraft Corporation, according to Interfax.

Самолёт Sukhoi Superjet 100
Photo: flickr.com by SuperJet International, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Plans for SJ-100 Assembly in India

Last year, United Aircraft Corporation, part of Rostec, signed a cooperation agreement with India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the licensed production of the SJ-100, an import-substituted version of the SSJ-100.

According to Badekha, the target production rate in India ranges from 20 to 40 aircraft per year. However, he emphasized that specific timelines and output volumes will depend on decisions made by both sides.

Certification Challenges and Engine Issues

Certification of the SJ-100 has not yet been completed. The domestically produced PD-8 engine, which is intended for the aircraft, also lacks certification. The United Engine Corporation, another Rostec subsidiary, expects to complete the necessary testing by the end of summer, although industry experts question whether these deadlines are realistic.

Badekha also revealed that preliminary contracts have been signed with Indian partners for another uncertified Russian aircraft, the Il-114-300. He said this model could later be produced in India at a rate of 30-40 aircraft annually.

Market Competition and Broader Context

The head of United Aircraft Corporation stressed that production volumes abroad will ultimately depend on market demand. To justify overseas manufacturing, Russian aircraft must compete successfully with established global producers, but he noted that it is premature to assess such competition before certification is complete.

Earlier, SuperJet program director Alexander Dolotovsky stated at the Wings India 2026 exhibition that the SJ-100 represents the best global offering in the 100-seat aircraft segment.

According to official data, Russia assembled only one civilian aircraft last year, the Tu-214, a modernized version of the Soviet-era Tu-204. Certification of several new aircraft models has been postponed, and the MC-21 has yet to conduct a single flight in its fully import-substituted configuration.

