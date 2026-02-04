Peskov: Moscow Grateful to US Efforts While Special Military Operation Continues

Moscow has expressed appreciation to Washington for its role in efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The statement came from Dmitry Peskov, press secretary to Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking to RIA Novosti.

Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Евгений Половодов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Russian Army fighters

Russia Acknowledges US Mediation Role

According to Peskov, Russia's position on the Ukrainian crisis is well understood by all parties involved, including Kyiv and American negotiators facilitating the dialogue.

"It is well understood by the Kyiv regime and by the American negotiators who are providing good offices in conducting these trilateral talks, and to whom we are grateful for their efforts,” Peskov said.

Special Military Operation Continues

Peskov reiterated that Russia continues its special military operation while waiting for Kyiv to make the decisions necessary for a peaceful resolution. He stressed that Moscow does not reject diplomacy and remains open to negotiations.

"Russia continues the special military operation. The doors for a peaceful settlement are open, and Russia maintains its openness,” the Kremlin spokesman said, as quoted by TASS.

Talks in Abu Dhabi and NATO Issue

Earlier, a source cited by TASS noted that negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States are taking place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

According to the source, the discussions proceed with a shared understanding that Ukraine's accession to NATO is not possible, a factor that remains central to Moscow's position on a potential settlement.