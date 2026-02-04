World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Peskov: Moscow Grateful to US Efforts While Special Military Operation Continues

World

Moscow has expressed appreciation to Washington for its role in efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The statement came from Dmitry Peskov, press secretary to Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking to RIA Novosti.

Russian Army fighters
Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Евгений Половодов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Russian Army fighters

Russia Acknowledges US Mediation Role

According to Peskov, Russia's position on the Ukrainian crisis is well understood by all parties involved, including Kyiv and American negotiators facilitating the dialogue.

"It is well understood by the Kyiv regime and by the American negotiators who are providing good offices in conducting these trilateral talks, and to whom we are grateful for their efforts,” Peskov said.

Special Military Operation Continues

Peskov reiterated that Russia continues its special military operation while waiting for Kyiv to make the decisions necessary for a peaceful resolution. He stressed that Moscow does not reject diplomacy and remains open to negotiations.

"Russia continues the special military operation. The doors for a peaceful settlement are open, and Russia maintains its openness,” the Kremlin spokesman said, as quoted by TASS.

Talks in Abu Dhabi and NATO Issue

Earlier, a source cited by TASS noted that negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States are taking place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

According to the source, the discussions proceed with a shared understanding that Ukraine's accession to NATO is not possible, a factor that remains central to Moscow's position on a potential settlement.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
How Russian Engineers Bypass Starlink Restrictions on Military Drones
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
How Russian Engineers Bypass Starlink Restrictions on Military Drones
Why the US–Iran War Still Has Not Begun — and What Is Really Stopping Trump
Asia
Why the US–Iran War Still Has Not Begun — and What Is Really Stopping Trump
Popular
How Russian Engineers Bypass Starlink Restrictions on Military Drones

Speed restrictions imposed by Elon Musk on Starlink terminals have complicated Ukrainian drone operations while Russian specialists continue to find effective technical workarounds

How Russian Engineers Bypass Starlink Restrictions on Military Drones
Epstein Files in 2026: The Truth They Let Us Know
Epstein Files in 2026: The Truth They Let Us Know
Cuba Displays Possible Domestically Made Sniper Rifle During Military Drills
From Davos to Sanctions: What Epstein Files Reveal About Russian Oligarchs
Islamic Fundamentalism, Narcotics Production in Afghanistan Backed by U.S. Edu Montesanti How Russian Engineers Bypass Starlink Restrictions on Military Drones Lyuba Lulko Russia’s Uranium Advantage: Why the West Cannot Replace It Oleg Artyukov
Russia’s Uranium Advantage: Why the West Cannot Replace It
Massive Russian Missile and Drone Attack Hits Ukraine’s Energy System
West Threatens Military Response if Russia Violates Ceasefire Under New Ukraine Plan
West Threatens Military Response if Russia Violates Ceasefire Under New Ukraine Plan
Last materials
Peskov: Moscow Grateful to US Efforts While Special Military Operation Continues
Islamic Fundamentalism, Narcotics Production in Afghanistan Backed by U.S.
Russia’s VAT Hike Triggers Price Surge as Central Bank Warns of Inflation Risks
How Russian Engineers Bypass Starlink Restrictions on Military Drones
Russia’s Uranium Advantage: Why the West Cannot Replace It
Kamchatka Rescuers Save Two Dogs Drifting on Ice Floes
Epstein Files in 2026: The Truth They Let Us Know
US-India Trade Deal: Tariff Cuts, $500 Billion Promises, and Political Fallout
Home Temperature: How to Keep Your Home Comfortable and Healthy
Mild Cold Symptoms: When Home Care Is Enough and When to See a Doctor
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.