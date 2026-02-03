Cuba Displays Possible Domestically Made Sniper Rifle During Military Drills

The Cuban armed forces have released footage from ongoing military exercises that shows a mix of Soviet-era weaponry alongside what appears to be a large-caliber sniper rifle of possible local manufacture. The drills are taking place against the backdrop of heightened political tensions between Havana and Washington.

According to EFE, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel personally oversaw the exercises together with the country's senior military leadership. The maneuvers form part of a broader series of readiness drills conducted across the island.

"These exercises acquire special significance in the current period due to the aggressive hegemonist actions carried out by the government of the United States,” Díaz-Canel said.

Signals of Military Self-Reliance

The appearance of a previously unseen large-caliber sniper rifle in the released footage has drawn particular attention. While the Cuban authorities have not provided technical details, analysts note that the weapon differs from standard imported models and may indicate limited domestic production or modernization efforts within Cuba's defense industry.

Cuba's armed forces traditionally rely on Soviet and Russian-designed equipment, much of it dating back several decades. The possible presence of locally produced small arms suggests an effort to maintain operational capability despite long-standing economic restrictions and limited access to foreign military supplies.

Preparedness Amid Rising Tensions

Addressing service members during the drills, Díaz-Canel emphasized the importance of maintaining a high level of combat readiness.

He stated that the level of preparedness currently being developed is of primary importance for the country, stressing that Cuba must be fully ready for any possible scenario.

The Cuban leadership has repeatedly accused Washington of pursuing hostile policies toward the island, including economic pressure and political isolation. In this context, large-scale military exercises serve both as a practical training measure and as a political signal of resilience and deterrence.

Strategic Messaging

The exercises come amid renewed rhetoric from Cuban officials warning of external threats to national sovereignty. By publicly showcasing military activity and new or modernized equipment, Havana appears intent on demonstrating that its armed forces remain capable of defending the country despite economic hardship and international pressure.

While no immediate escalation has been announced, the drills underscore Cuba's longstanding doctrine of nationwide defense readiness and its emphasis on preparedness in the face of perceived external aggression.