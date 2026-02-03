Europe Tests Diplomatic Channels as Macron Discusses Possible Talks With Putin

France has begun technical-level preparations for a potential exchange with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to French President Emmanuel Macron. Speaking to TF1, Macron said discussions are underway to assess the feasibility of such contact, while emphasizing transparency and coordination with Ukraine and European partners.

Photo: Openverse by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ President of France, Emmanuel Macron

"At the technical level, discussions are currently taking place to prepare for this,” Macron said.

Macron stressed that any preparatory work is conducted openly and in consultation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and key European leaders. At the same time, he cautioned that Paris does not see signs of Moscow's readiness to conclude a peace agreement in the near future.

"I do not see Russia is ready to conclude a peace agreement in the coming weeks,” the French president noted.

No Arrangements Yet

On February 2, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that there is currently no concrete plan for organizing contacts between Putin and Macron. He reiterated that Russia supports the idea of maintaining dialogue and recalled that the suspension of high-level contacts was not initiated by Moscow.

Peskov emphasized that Russia remains open to communication if there is mutual political will, framing dialogue as a necessary tool rather than a concession.

Europe Seeks Its Own Channel to Moscow

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot previously explained that European countries assisting Ukraine should maintain their own direct channel of communication with Russia. According to him, this would allow Europe to defend its interests independently rather than relying on intermediaries.

Since late December, Macron has repeatedly and publicly called for reopening diplomatic channels with Moscow. According to Politico, several European governments have even discussed the idea of appointing a dedicated European representative to handle contacts with Russia.

Mixed Reactions in Moscow

Responding to these initiatives, Russian officials have sent mixed signals. The Kremlin has stated that, provided mutual political will exists, such proposals can be viewed positively.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has dismissed Macron's statements about possible talks with Putin as performative.

Lavrov described Macron's promises to speak with Putin as "work for the audience,” suggesting that they are aimed more at public perception than substantive diplomacy.

Diplomacy Amid Stalemate

The renewed discussion of potential contacts comes against the backdrop of a prolonged diplomatic stalemate between Russia and much of Europe since the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. While military and political tensions remain high, European leaders increasingly debate whether limited dialogue mechanisms could help manage risks, prevent miscalculation, and protect European security interests.

For now, Macron's remarks signal cautious exploration rather than a breakthrough. Technical preparations do not amount to an agreed meeting, but they underscore a gradual shift in tone among some European leaders, who appear to be reassessing the costs of complete diplomatic isolation.