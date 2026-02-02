World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky Declares Commitment to Ending the War Before Key Talks With US and Russia

World

The war must be brought to an end, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, stressing that the de-escalation measures that effectively began late last week are already contributing to public confidence in the negotiation process and its possible outcome.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Volodymyr Zelensky
"The war must be ended. The de-escalation measures that effectively began on the night of last Friday are helping build people's trust in the negotiation process and in a potential result,”

Zelensky said following a meeting with Ukraine's negotiating team.

Ukraine Signals Readiness for Real Steps

According to the Ukrainian president, Kyiv is prepared to move beyond declarations and take concrete actions aimed at achieving a lasting settlement.

"Ukraine is ready for real steps. We believe it is genuinely possible to achieve a dignified and long-term peace,”

he said. Zelensky added that he had coordinated the overall framework of the negotiations with his team, as well as specific tasks assigned to Ukrainian representatives ahead of the upcoming diplomatic engagements.

Role of the United States and Security Guarantees

A key focus of Ukraine's position remains the role of the United States in ensuring the conditions necessary for meaningful dialogue.

"We expect the American side to be decisive in ensuring the necessary conditions for dialogue,”

Zelensky said. He confirmed that a bilateral document on security guarantees between Ukraine and the United States is already prepared. Kyiv now expects further substantive work on additional agreements related to post-conflict recovery and long-term economic development.

Upcoming Talks in Abu Dhabi

The next round of negotiations is scheduled to take place on February 4-5 in Abu Dhabi, where delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States are expected to resume discussions. Ukrainian officials have confirmed that their delegation will also hold separate bilateral meetings with the American side on the sidelines of the talks. The Abu Dhabi format has emerged as a key diplomatic platform, following earlier consultations between Russian and American representatives. The upcoming meetings are widely seen as an attempt to synchronize positions, reduce risks of escalation, and explore potential parameters for a broader settlement.

Steve Witkoff Expected to Attend

The United States delegation in Abu Dhabi is expected to include Steve Witkoff, a senior envoy closely involved in Washington's diplomatic efforts related to the conflict. His presence underscores the heightened role the United States is playing at this stage of the process, particularly on security guarantees, confidence-building measures, and economic stabilization frameworks. Observers note that Witkoff's participation signals an intention by Washington to move discussions beyond exploratory contacts toward more structured negotiations.

Focus on Trust and Gradual Progress

Zelensky emphasized that the recently introduced de-escalation measures are not symbolic, but practical steps designed to demonstrate seriousness on all sides. According to Ukrainian officials, maintaining public confidence in diplomacy is now considered a critical element of the broader peace strategy. While no final agreements are expected in Abu Dhabi, the talks are viewed as an important stage in testing the viability of further compromises and defining the scope of future negotiations.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
