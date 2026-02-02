Russia to Present Upgraded RPG-29M Vampire with Thermal Sights

A modernized version of the RPG-29 Vampire handheld anti-tank grenade launcher will be presented for the first time at the international defense exhibition World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia, Russia's defense export giant Rosoboronexport said.
"At World Defense Show 2026, the RPG-29M grenade launcher will be unveiled for the first time — a deeply modernized version of the RPG-29 that has proven itself in real combat conditions,” the company stated.
Russian designers have reduced the weight of the launcher's firing unit by three times while significantly expanding the range of compatible ammunition. The RPG-29M is also equipped with a thermal imaging sight that performs the functions of a fire-control system.
The original RPG-29 was adopted into service in the late 1980s and was designed to defeat all types of tanks and armored vehicles at ranges of up to 500 meters. Its standard tandem warhead is capable of penetrating up to 650 millimeters of armor protected by explosive reactive armor.
In September 2025, it became known that the Russian Armed Forces were using Gortenziya unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with suspended RPG launchers in the zone of the special military operation.
