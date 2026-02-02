Next Russia–Ukraine–US Negotiations Set for Early February

The second round of negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States in Abu Dhabi was postponed in order to further align the schedules of all participants.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Darthjipsu, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Abu Dhabi

Scheduling Issues and New Dates

According to Dmitry Peskov, press secretary to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the talks were initially planned for last Sunday but had to be delayed.

"They were indeed initially planned. The second round of work by the security group was scheduled for last Sunday, but additional coordination of the schedules of the three sides was required,”

Speaking to TASS, Peskov later confirmed that the next round of negotiations on Ukraine would take place on February 4-5 in Abu Dhabi.

"Now it will be Wednesday or Thursday. Indeed, this second round will take place. It will be held in Abu Dhabi, and we can confirm this,”

Moscow's Position on Presidential Talks

Peskov also stated that potential negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be held in Moscow.

"Zelensky proposes contacts. Putin has said that they are possible in Moscow. This position remains our position. It is quite consistent,”

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Moscow remains open to negotiations on Ukraine. He added that progress has been made on some aspects of the settlement, while other issues remain unresolved.

Reaction from Kyiv and International Context

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking to journalists, rejected Moscow's proposal to hold talks in the Russian capital.

"Of course, it is impossible for me to meet with Putin in Moscow. That would be the same as meeting him in Kyiv. I could just as well invite him to Kyiv — let him come,”

The postponement of the trilateral talks was also reported by The New York Times, which noted that the second round of territorial negotiations scheduled for February 1 was delayed following a meeting between Russian and American representatives in Florida.

The decision to reschedule the talks was made by mutual consent, and the meeting is expected to take place in the middle of the coming week.