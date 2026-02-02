Zelensky Will Eventually Say No to Trump, Ukrainian Lawmaker Claims

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will eventually be forced to say "no” not only to Russia but also to US President Donald Trump in the context of negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, according to Ukrainian lawmaker Alexander Dubinsky.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ US President Donald Trump during verbal conflict with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The member of the Verkhovna Rada shared his assessment in a post on his Telegram channel, arguing that Zelensky is rapidly losing room for maneuver.

Pressure from Washington and Moscow

"The moment is approaching when Zelensky will have to say "no' not only to the Russian delegation, but also to Trump. There is virtually no opportunity left to dodge anymore, especially since a preliminary agreement between the US and the Russian Federation — which Ukraine is being persuaded to accept — is becoming increasingly obvious,” Dubinsky stated.

According to the lawmaker, Zelensky's response could trigger an abrupt end to the conflict, despite its long duration.

War Ends Suddenly, Not Gradually

Dubinsky explained his reasoning by citing a well-known military principle, describing the nature of prolonged conflicts.

"Wars of attrition are fought for a long time, but they are lost suddenly,” the Ukrainian parliamentarian said.

He suggested that Ukraine may be approaching precisely such a turning point.

Zelensky Rejects Territorial Concessions

On January 30, Volodymyr Zelensky publicly rejected the idea of surrendering the Donbass region or the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant without a fight. He added that the sides had failed to reach any solution regarding Donbass.