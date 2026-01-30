World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Duma Speaker Demands 'Weapons of Retaliation' to Achieve Aims in Ukraine

World

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has called for the use of so-called "weapons of retaliation,” arguing that stronger military measures are necessary to achieve the objectives of Russia's special military operation.

Burevestnik is a nuclear-powered cruise missile with a nuclear rocket engine.
Photo: Министерство обороны РФ by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation is licensed under Свободно распространяемое изображение
Burevestnik is a nuclear-powered cruise missile with a nuclear rocket engine.

Call for Escalation From the State Duma

Volodin made the statement in a post published on his Telegram channel, stressing that lawmakers support tougher military action.

"Deputies of the State Duma insist on the use of more powerful weapons — "weapons of retaliation' - and on achieving the goals of the special military operation,” Volodin said.

According to the speaker, Russian forces continue their offensive operations in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine.

Appeal to Zelensky and Reference to US-Russia Talks

Volodin also urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to adhere to the understandings reached by the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, during their meeting in Anchorage.

He framed compliance with those agreements as a necessary step toward preventing further escalation.

Rejection of Moscow Talks and Territorial Concessions

Earlier, Zelensky categorically rejected Russia's proposal to travel to Moscow for negotiations. He also ruled out handing over Donbass and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant without a fight.

These statements underline the sharp divide between Moscow and Kyiv as the conflict continues, with rhetoric from senior Russian officials pointing toward a possible hardening of military strategy.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
