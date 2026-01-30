Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has called for the use of so-called "weapons of retaliation,” arguing that stronger military measures are necessary to achieve the objectives of Russia's special military operation.
Volodin made the statement in a post published on his Telegram channel, stressing that lawmakers support tougher military action.
"Deputies of the State Duma insist on the use of more powerful weapons — "weapons of retaliation' - and on achieving the goals of the special military operation,” Volodin said.
According to the speaker, Russian forces continue their offensive operations in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine.
Volodin also urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to adhere to the understandings reached by the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, during their meeting in Anchorage.
He framed compliance with those agreements as a necessary step toward preventing further escalation.
Earlier, Zelensky categorically rejected Russia's proposal to travel to Moscow for negotiations. He also ruled out handing over Donbass and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant without a fight.
These statements underline the sharp divide between Moscow and Kyiv as the conflict continues, with rhetoric from senior Russian officials pointing toward a possible hardening of military strategy.
