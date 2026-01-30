Europe’s Baltic Ship Detentions Resemble a Rehearsal for a Military Blockade

The decision by several European countries to detain vessels in the Baltic Sea could be interpreted as rehearsing a military blockade, primarily targeting Kaliningrad, according to Alexander Kots, a military correspondent for Komsomolskaya Pravda. He shared this assessment while commenting on the situation during a broadcast on Pravda.Ru.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Amber bracelet, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Kaliningrad, Russia

Actions Go Beyond Technical Pressure

Alexander Kots stressed that the coordinated actions of fourteen countries exceed technical or administrative pressure and take on an openly forceful character. According to him, these measures directly affect Russia's interests and create an extremely dangerous precedent in the region.

"This effectively represents a rehearsal for blocking the Baltic Sea for the Russian Federation as a whole and for Kaliningrad in particular. These actions by fourteen countries, which decided they now have the right to detain any vessels in the Baltic and North Seas based on suspicion, in violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, amount to a rehearsal of a military blockade," Kots said.

Kaliningrad as a Red Line

The military correspondent emphasized that Russia recognizes only one scenario that constitutes a direct challenge to national security. That scenario involves any attempt to impose a full blockade on Kaliningrad.

"Russia can be provoked in only one way — through a blockade of Kaliningrad, whether by land, sea, or air. In that case, a major conflict would become inevitable," Kots added.

According to the analyst, even indirect steps toward restricting maritime access to the region elevate tensions and push the situation closer to a dangerous threshold.