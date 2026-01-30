Eyes of Mossad: Israel Airs First TV Interview With Operative Behind Iran Missile Sabotage

An alleged Mossad operative identified as "Arash" has appeared in the first televised interview with a person described as an Israeli intelligence agent involved in sabotage operations inside Iran. The interview aired on Israel's Channel 12 and focused on a covert mission that allegedly took place on June 13, during the opening stage of the 12-day war.

Inside the Operation

According to Arash, he was part of a field team tasked with assembling and remotely attacking a specific Iranian ballistic missile launcher. Throughout the mission, the group maintained constant direct communication with Mossad headquarters.

He described his role as operational surveillance and execution, calling himself "the eyes of Mossad inside the operation.” Arash claimed the team assembled and prepared the launcher in less than one hour and had only a single opportunity to strike.

"My task was to take a very specific and professional weapon, assemble everything, and be ready to launch. I was the eyes of Mossad in this mission.”

One Chance to Strike

Arash said the mission required patience and precision. After preparing the system, he waited more than two hours for the right moment to act, fully aware that failure would leave no second attempt.

"To complete the job, I only needed to press the button and leave the area. I had to wait for more than two hours. I was afraid of everything. We had only one chance to launch. I said, "Okay, let's do it.' I could see our target — a launcher ready to fire a ballistic missile at Israel.”

Confirmation From Headquarters

According to Arash, the missile launcher was successfully destroyed. He reported the outcome directly to Mossad headquarters, which confirmed the success of the operation.

"We destroyed it. I said, "We did our job.' Headquarters answered: "Yes, you did.'”

The interview marks the first time Israeli television has broadcast a detailed first-person account from an individual presented as an intelligence operative involved in direct action inside Iran. Israeli officials have not publicly confirmed the identity of the speaker or independently verified the claims made during the broadcast.