Dollar Weakens, Gold Slides as Trump Nominates Kevin Warsh as Next Federal Reserve Chair

US President Donald Trump has nominated Kevin Warsh to become the next chair of the Federal Reserve, the US central bank. The nomination now requires approval by the US Senate. If confirmed, Warsh will replace current Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose term ends in May.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tony Webster, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Federal Reserve

Although Powell's term as chair expires this spring, he may remain a member of the Fed's Board of Governors until January 2028.

Who Is Kevin Warsh

Kevin Warsh served on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors from 2006 to 2011 and previously advised Trump on economic policy. Other candidates considered for the role included Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council; Fed Governor Christopher Waller; and Rick Rieder, an executive at BlackRock.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Powell for refusing to aggressively cut interest rates, publicly calling him an "idiot” and a "stubborn mule” and urging his resignation.

In January 2026, US authorities launched a criminal investigation into Powell related to testimony he gave to Congress regarding the $2.5 billion renovation of the Federal Reserve's headquarters. Powell described the investigation as a pretext aimed at undermining the Fed's independence in monetary policy.

Market Expectations and Monetary Policy Outlook

Announcing a clear successor helps remove months of uncertainty hanging over financial markets and gives investors a clearer signal about the future direction of US monetary policy once Powell's term ends. Before that point, the Federal Reserve is expected to hold two more interest rate meetings.

In recent months, Warsh has publicly supported Trump's call for faster and deeper rate cuts, a stance that contrasts with his long-standing reputation as an inflation hawk, according to Bloomberg. Trump sought a candidate who would be broadly acceptable to markets while aligning with his push for looser monetary policy.

Global Market Reaction

Global equity markets reacted with cautious optimism. Stocks, oil, and precious metals edged higher, while the US dollar weakened.

Gold and Silver

Gold prices initially extended a rebound following early losses. At their peak, prices rose nearly 1% compared to pre-announcement levels, reaching $5,175.6 per ounce, before easing slightly.

On Friday, January 30, gold prices continued to correct. April futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell below $5,000 per ounce. As of 15:12 Moscow time, futures were down 3.54% at $5,165.3 per ounce.

Silver prices rose 2.66% to $103.93 compared with levels before the announcement, although they remained 9.18% lower than the previous session's close.

Dollar and Volatility

The US Dollar Index (DXY) briefly fell to 96.32 points but remained 0.16% higher than the previous day's close. Meanwhile, the VIX volatility index declined by 3%, falling from 18.32 to 17.77.

The DXY tracks the US dollar against a basket of six major currencies, while the VIX measures expected volatility in the S&P 500 and reflects investor anxiety.

Oil and Futures Markets

Oil prices recovered part of their intraday losses. April Brent crude futures on the ICE exchange were down 0.5% at $69.2 per barrel.

US equity futures pointed to a weaker open. As of 15:16 Moscow time, S&P 500 futures fell 0.4%, Nasdaq futures dropped 0.53%, and Dow Jones futures declined 0.36%.

European Markets

European benchmarks traded higher. Germany's DAX rose 1.1%, the UK's FTSE 100 gained 0.5%, and France's CAC 40 increased 0.8%.