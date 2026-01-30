Russia Agrees to Pause Strikes on Ukraine Until February 1 at Trump’s Request

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia has agreed to temporarily refrain from carrying out strikes on Ukraine until February 1 at the request of US President Donald Trump. The statement was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, according to RIA Novosti.

Kyiv
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Maksym Kozlenko, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Kyiv

Indeed, President Trump made a personal request to President Vladimir Putin to refrain for one week, until February 1, from carrying out strikes on Kyiv in order to create favorable conditions for holding negotiations,

Peskov said.

No Direct Agreement Between Russia and Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that there had been no direct dialogue or formal agreement between Kyiv and Moscow regarding a halt to strikes on energy infrastructure.

If Russia does not strike our energy sector, whether generation or any other facilities, then we will not strike their energy sector. I believe this is the response the mediator, namely the United States of America, was counting on,

Zelensky said in comments cited by RBK-Ukraine.

Zelensky Rejects Talks in Moscow

Commenting on the Russian proposal to hold a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Zelensky told journalists that such a scenario was impossible.

This is the same as meeting Putin in Kyiv,

the Ukrainian president said.

Trump's Earlier Statement

Earlier, Donald Trump stated that Vladimir Putin had agreed to temporarily suspend strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities due to cold weather conditions, linking the pause to humanitarian considerations and the ongoing diplomatic process.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
