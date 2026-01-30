World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin Giggles as Zelensky Refuses to Surrender Donbas and Zaporizhzhia NPP

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected the possibility of compromise on the issue of control over Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ralf1969, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine is not ready for compromises that would violate its territorial integrity. We will not give Donbas or the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to the Russians without a fight. The least problematic option is the formula "we stand where we stand,”

Zelensky said that no decision on the territories has been reached so far. According to him, the United States has proposed creating a free economic zone in Donbas.

But the issue of control must be fair. Ukraine should control the territories it currently controls,

the Ukrainian president added.

Kremlin Responds to Zelensky's Statement

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been under Russian control for more than two years, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov recalled when commenting on Zelensky's remarks.

Of course, we have seen these statements. First of all, in this context, it must be noted that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been under the control of the Russian Federation for more than two years. The key question here is whether the Kyiv regime intends to attempt to retake this nuclear power plant by force and whether it plans to attack the facility,

Peskov said.

As for Donbas, he added that the situation on the front line speaks for itself.

US Sees Possible Territorial Compromise Ahead

Despite the sharp rhetoric, the United States believes that Russia and Ukraine may still find a compromise on territorial issues. Matthew Whitaker, the US Permanent Representative to NATO, said the situation could become clearer in the near future.

I think in the coming days or weeks we will learn whether the parties can reach an agreement on territories or not,

Whitaker said on Newsmax, according to RIA Novosti.

Russia continues to demand the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas, while Kyiv publicly insists that it does not intend to abandon its claims to the territories.

Upcoming Talks in Abu Dhabi

A meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on February 1. However, Zelensky has not ruled out the possibility that the talks could be postponed.

The negotiations were preceded by trilateral meetings between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States, held in Abu Dhabi on January 23 and 24. Zelensky reiterated his position on territorial issues a week after those discussions.

