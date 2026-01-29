Russian FM Lavrov Reveals Secret Information About Anchorage Summit

The existence of laws regulating the status of the Russian language and the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Ukraine came as a surprise to US President Donald Trump during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage on August 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergei Bobylev, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ United States president Donald Trump awaiting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the Alaska 2025 summit

Trump Questioned the Reality of Ukraine's Laws

"I will share one secret. I hope no one will take offense. Trump did not believe it. He asked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio several times whether such laws had really been adopted in Ukraine," Lavrov said in an interview with Turkish media.

Constitutional Obligations and Security Concerns

Lavrov stressed that Ukraine's Constitution still obliges the state to guarantee the rights of all national minorities, including the Russian-speaking population.

He added that the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine directly relates to the nature of the current authorities and their anti-Russian policies.

Lavrov Praises Trump's Position on Ukraine

Earlier, Lavrov praised Donald Trump's stance on the conflict in Ukraine. According to the Russian foreign minister, Trump stands out among Western leaders as the only one who has begun to show an understanding of the root causes of the confrontation.

Russian Language Status in Ukraine

Ukraine enforces a strict policy of Ukrainization, significantly limiting the use of the Russian language in public spheres such as education, service industries, media, and government. Although there is no complete legal ban on everyday communication, Russian is increasingly pushed out of the public space.

Service sector: By law, the default language of service is Ukrainian, and switching to another language is allowed only at the customer's request.

Culture and education: The use of "Russian-language cultural products” (music, books, films) is prohibited in some regions, and restrictions have been introduced on teaching in Russian.

Interfaces: Websites and computer programs are required to have a primary version in Ukrainian.

Constitution: Article 10 guarantees the use and protection of the Russian language, but in practice, measures are being taken to restrict it.

In 2025, initiatives were discussed to further limit the role of Russian, including proposals to remove references to it from legal norms.

Russian Orthodox Church Status in Ukraine

In August 2024, the Verkhovna Rada passed the law “On the Protection of the Constitutional Order in the Activities of Religious Organizations,” which came into force in September 2024. The text of the law directly refers to the Russian Orthodox Church as “the ideological continuation of the regime of the aggressor country.”

Status of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate): The law prohibits the activities of any religious organizations affiliated with centers of influence in Russia. The State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience (GESS) is authorized to identify such connections.