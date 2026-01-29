Russia’s Lead Negotiator Says Ukraine Delegation Appeared Downbeat at Abu Dhabi Talks

Igor Kostyukov, who heads Russia's delegation at trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine on ending hostilities and resolving the conflict, has delivered his first public comments from Abu Dhabi. The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian General Staff said members of the Ukrainian delegation appeared somber during the meeting.

Photo: Кировский районный исполнительный комитет by БелТА, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus

By contrast, Kostyukov said the Russian delegation maintained a positive mood throughout the discussions.

Talks Conducted in Russian Language

Kostyukov noted that negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation are taking place in Russian. He added that Ukrainian negotiators clearly understand their Russian counterparts.

He described the talks themselves as constructive.

Future Meetings May Proceed Without US Participation

The first meeting of the trilateral working group took place in the United Arab Emirates on January 23-24 behind closed doors. The sides discussed unresolved elements of the US peace plan and later agreed on an exchange of fallen soldiers' remains.

As part of that arrangement, which took place on Thursday, January 29, Moscow transferred the bodies of 1,000 soldiers to Kyiv, while Ukraine returned 38 bodies to Russia.

The next meeting is scheduled for Sunday, February 1. It is expected to take place in a bilateral format, although the United States has left open the possibility of joining the talks. If necessary, the new round could last two days.

Negotiations Enter New Phase Amid Persistent Differences

One of Moscow's key demands remains the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbas. When asked about potential difficulties if US representatives do not attend the next meeting, Admiral Kostyukov responded, "When has it ever been easy?” He stressed that the Russian delegation remains ready for negotiations at all times.

Political analyst Alexander Asafov said the talks appear to have entered a new phase, while cautioning that it remains too early to discuss territorial concessions by Ukraine. According to him, future developments will largely depend on the US-Russia negotiating track.

He added that, despite various insights and publications, nothing prevents the talks from stalling, rolling back, or becoming burdened with demands from Kyiv that prove impossible to fulfill.

The Kremlin has also noted that the Abu Dhabi talks differ in character from last year's meetings in Istanbul. However, Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chair of the Federation Council's Committee on International Affairs, believes the current negotiations will ultimately reach a dead end.

In his view, US representatives already recognize this outcome and therefore chose not to participate in the February 1 meeting in order to avoid association with unsuccessful talks. He attributed this stance to the position of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who, according to Dzhabarov, remains firm and refuses to consider territorial concessions.