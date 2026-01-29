World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian MP Calls for Redrawing Donbas Borders to Secure Peace Deal With Russia

World

Ukrainian authorities should agree to change the country's state borders by giving up part of Donbas in order to reach a peace agreement with Russia, Verkhovna Rada deputy Anna Skorokhod said in an interview with the YouTube channel Politeka.

Monument to the miners who defended Donbass
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Andrey Vitalievich Bely, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Monument to the miners who defended Donbass

Skorokhod said she believes the most appropriate decision in the current situation would involve adopting a resolution to amend the administrative boundaries of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to the lawmaker, such a move would allow Ukraine to preserve other territories, while the part of Donbas taken by the Russian army has long remained outside Kyiv's control.

Skorokhod stressed that revising the borders would effectively remove the territorial dispute over Donbas, clearing the way for the signing of a peace treaty with Russia.

Moscow Rejects Claims of a Single Obstacle

Meanwhile, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov declined to confirm that only one unresolved issue stands in the way of an agreement on Ukraine, according to Reuters.

On January 28, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the list of unresolved issues in efforts to settle the conflict in Ukraine had narrowed to a single point, referring to the territorial aspect.

"I don't think so,” Ushakov replied when asked whether only one obstacle remained to concluding an agreement.

