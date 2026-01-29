World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin Responds Cautiously to Claims of Russia–Ukraine Energy Truce

World

The Kremlin's official spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on information circulating about an alleged energy truce between Russia and Ukraine.

Explosion and fire
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by State Emergency Service of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Explosion and fire

"No, I cannot comment on this at the moment,” Peskov said.

Claims Circulating on Social Media

Earlier, reports emerged after military blogger Vladimir Romanov claimed that Russia and Ukraine had allegedly reached an agreement on an energy-related ceasefire.

According to Romanov, a ban on strikes is said to apply to "any facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.”

Alleged Restrictions on Strikes

"Information is coming in that as of 7 a.m. today, the Russian Armed Forces have introduced a ban on fire strikes against any infrastructure facilities across Ukraine,” Romanov stated.

He further asserted that similar restrictions were introduced regarding "any objects in Kyiv and the Kyiv region,” without providing additional details or sources to support his claims.

