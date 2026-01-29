Kremlin Responds Cautiously to Claims of Russia–Ukraine Energy Truce

The Kremlin's official spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on information circulating about an alleged energy truce between Russia and Ukraine.
"No, I cannot comment on this at the moment,” Peskov said.
Earlier, reports emerged after military blogger Vladimir Romanov claimed that Russia and Ukraine had allegedly reached an agreement on an energy-related ceasefire.
According to Romanov, a ban on strikes is said to apply to "any facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.”
"Information is coming in that as of 7 a.m. today, the Russian Armed Forces have introduced a ban on fire strikes against any infrastructure facilities across Ukraine,” Romanov stated.
He further asserted that similar restrictions were introduced regarding "any objects in Kyiv and the Kyiv region,” without providing additional details or sources to support his claims.
