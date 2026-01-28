Russian Mi-28NE 'Havoc' Attack Helicopters Delivered to Iran

Russian Mi-28NE attack helicopters, supplied to Iran, have appeared in newly published photographs. The images were highlighted by the Military Informant Telegram channel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NARA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Mi-28 Havoc

The photograph shows a Mi-28NE helicopter painted in digital camouflage. A similar color scheme was previously used on Mi-28NE helicopters displayed at the Army-2018 international military forum. The aircraft in the image is missing its rotor blades, and vulnerable components are covered with protective covers, which may indicate recent transportation.

According to the report, the helicopter shown is believed to be one of the Russian-made aircraft that recently arrived in Iran.

Earlier in January, a journalist from the Iranian news agency Tasnim published photographs of a Mi-28NE helicopter painted in desert camouflage. Observers interpreted this as an indirect confirmation that the helicopters had already been delivered to Iran.

Capabilities of the Mi-28NE

The Mi-28N made its maiden flight in 1996. The helicopter is designed to search for and engage ground targets as well as low-speed aerial targets. Known in NATO classification as Havoc, the aircraft is equipped with a 30-millimeter 2A42 automatic cannon and multiple hardpoints for a wide range of weapons, including anti-tank guided missiles and air-to-air munitions.

