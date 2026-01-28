Iran Prepares for War: Underground Missile Bases and the US Carrier Threat

As US naval forces move closer to the Middle East, Iran is once again preparing for the possibility of a direct military confrontation. Western media report that Tehran is bracing for a potential strike as a US Navy carrier strike group, led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, enters the region. According to analysts, Washington — especially if acting in coordination with Israel — may now possess sufficient firepower to launch an operation aimed not merely at deterrence, but at destabilizing or even toppling the Islamic Republic's leadership.

In response, Iran is relying heavily on one of its most secretive and strategically significant assets: an extensive network of underground missile bases. Built deep into mountains and reinforced with hardened concrete, these facilities are designed to survive airstrikes and allow Iran to launch retaliatory attacks even after sustained bombardment. Iranian military doctrine places particular emphasis on targeting US aircraft carrier groups, which Tehran views as the backbone of American power projection in the region. From Iran's perspective, the ability to threaten carriers serves as a critical deterrent against regime-change operations.

Observers note that although US naval forces — including several guided-missile destroyers — have not yet assumed final operational positions, they are already within Iran's strike range. Iran's underground bases reportedly house a range of ballistic and cruise missiles capable of reaching naval targets across the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Sea, and parts of the eastern Mediterranean. These systems are designed for saturation attacks, intended to overwhelm missile defenses by launching large numbers of projectiles simultaneously from concealed locations.

Western analysts also caution that a future US-Israeli strike would likely differ from previous operations. Rather than focusing on Iran's already damaged nuclear infrastructure — a central objective during the brief but intense 12-day conflict in June — any new attack could be aimed directly at Iran's political leadership. The strategic goal, some argue, would be to reignite domestic unrest amid worsening economic conditions. Official data indicate that monthly inflation has now reached 60 percent, further eroding living standards and fueling public discontent.

At the same time, the political calculus remains uncertain. While many Iranians oppose the clerical establishment that has ruled since 1979, they also reject externally imposed regime change. This dynamic complicates assumptions in Washington and Tel Aviv that military pressure would automatically translate into renewed mass protests. Meanwhile, regional powers such as the United Arab Emirates have publicly stated they will not allow their airspace or territorial waters to be used for an attack on Iran. Nevertheless, the presence of a US carrier strike group in the Mediterranean reduces the need for extensive third-party cooperation.

Against this backdrop, Iran's underground missile bases are not merely defensive installations but a central pillar of its strategic messaging. By showcasing its capacity to threaten US carrier groups even under intense military pressure, Tehran seeks to deter escalation and signal that any attempt to overthrow the regime would come at a significant cost. As US forces conduct military exercises "to demonstrate the ability to deploy, disperse, and sustain combat aircraft,” the region remains on edge — caught between deterrence, domestic instability, and the persistent risk of miscalculation.