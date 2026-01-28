Two Peace Deals for Ukraine: Kyiv Proposes Separate Agreements with the US and Russia

Ukraine intends to conclude two separate peace agreements as part of a future settlement of the conflict, according to Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

He explained that Kyiv plans to sign a 20-point peace plan with the United States, while Washington would, in turn, conclude a separate agreement with Russia. According to the minister, the European Union is involved in discussions on the peace process and security guarantees, but EU countries would not place their signatures on the documents.

Sybiha stressed that this structure is currently being proposed by Ukraine during negotiations, although no final decision has yet been made. The Kremlin and the White House have not commented on the initiative.

Kyiv Signals Readiness for Direct Talks

Sybiha also stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is prepared to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss territorial issues and the future of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. While these topics remain the most sensitive, Kyiv is nevertheless ready to sign a peace plan.

"Although these issues are the most sensitive, Ukraine remains ready to move toward a peace agreement,” Sybiha said.

Several days earlier, Zelensky announced that an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine was fully prepared. At the same time, he emphasized that Kyiv would not cede territory to Russia under any circumstances, adding that a compromise would still need to be found.

Washington Increases Pressure Over Territories

President of the United States Donald Trump warned that Ukraine could lose additional territory if it fails to reach an agreement with Russia.

"I thought that Vladimir Putin wanted to take everything. Maybe that is the case, but he will not go further unless we make a deal,” Trump said.

On January 27, it became known that the United States is prepared to offer security guarantees to Ukraine only if Kyiv agrees to abandon its territorial claims. According to Financial Times, the Trump administration has made it clear that American guarantees are possible only if Ukraine first agrees to a peace deal.

Sources cited by the newspaper say that a potential settlement would require territorial concessions from Ukraine. In exchange, Washington would be willing to increase arms supplies if Zelensky accepts these conditions.

Territorial Dispute Remains the Main Obstacle

The territorial component of the peace formula developed at the Anchorage summit is considered fundamental for Russia. Political analyst Alexander Asafov told Lenta.ru that swift decisions in the negotiation process should not be expected given Moscow's firm position.

He also argued that Kyiv's stance is secondary in this situation, as the Ukrainian leadership is following the will of the United States despite its public political statements.