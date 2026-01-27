World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky Signals Readiness to Meet Putin Over Territories and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Ukraine Open to Direct Zelensky–Putin Talks on ZNPP and Territorial Issues
President Volodymyr Zelensky is prepared to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss territorial questions and the status of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in an interview with European Pravda.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Volodymyr Zelensky
"For their resolution, the president is ready to meet with Putin and discuss these issues,” Sybiha said.

Peace Plan and the Most Sensitive Issues

According to Sybiha, Kyiv remains ready to sign a 20-point peace plan. He stressed that territorial concessions and the future of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remain the most sensitive topics in the negotiations.

The proposed framework предусматривает that a settlement document would first be signed between the United States and Ukraine, and only afterward between the United States and Russia. Kyiv views this sequence as a way to secure international guarantees and maintain diplomatic leverage.

No Separate Track for Foreign Ministers

Sybiha also said there is no need to organize a separate meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov and Andrii Sybiha.

"No, I do not see such a necessity,” the Ukrainian foreign minister confirmed.

He emphasized that Moscow and Kyiv should not create parallel negotiation tracks, noting that representatives of the foreign ministries already take part in the existing negotiating teams.

US Role and Signals of Progress

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he does not see a dead end in the negotiations on resolving the conflict and confirmed that Ukraine remains in constant contact with the American side.

US President Donald Trump also commented on the situation in an interview with the radio station WABC, saying that a resolution of the conflict in Ukraine is "approaching.”

"What about ending eight conflicts and another one that is coming close,” Trump said, referring to the situation in Ukraine and stressing his desire to stop the bloodshed.

Abu Dhabi Talks

On January 23-24, the first trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States took place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The key territorial issue remained unresolved, but none of the parties described the talks as a failure.

Diplomatic sources note that the willingness to continue dialogue and discuss the most difficult topics signals a potential shift toward a negotiated settlement.

