Turkey Leads Talks on Expanding Black Sea Military Cooperation

Turkey Quietly Pushes for New Black Sea Naval Alliance

Turkey has initiated confidential negotiations on plans to establish a new naval alliance in the Black Sea, Militarist Telegram channel reports. So far, no official announcements have been made by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but the talks are already under way. The long-term vision reportedly involves military cooperation under Ankara's leadership encompassing all countries bordering the inland sea.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Department of Defense Current Photos, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Turkish Navy frigate TCG Fatih (F-242), Augusta Bay, June 2, 2014

Who Would Join the Alliance First

Turkish security sources say the secret project would initially include Ukraine and its regional neighbors — Romania, Bulgaria, and Georgia. Ankara is also considering the possibility of integrating Russia at a later stage, but only if Moscow agrees to a ceasefire and signs a peace agreement with Ukraine.

This conditional approach reflects Turkey's broader strategy of positioning itself as a central mediator and security coordinator in the Black Sea, while maintaining leverage over the future format of regional cooperation.

The Paris Summit and a Parallel Initiative

The idea of creating a broader naval coalition was reportedly proposed during a visit by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to the "Coalition of the Willing” summit in support of Ukraine, held in Paris on January 6. Shortly after that event, another maritime initiative became active.

On January 11, 2024, Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria established the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group, known as MCM Black Sea, as a direct response to the war in Ukraine. This structure focuses on mine clearance and maritime safety, but analysts see it as a potential foundation for wider military cooperation.

Joint Exercises in the Western Black Sea

The day after the Paris summit, Romanian and Bulgarian naval vessels arrived at the port of Istanbul. For several days, they conducted joint demining exercises with their Turkish counterparts in the western part of the Black Sea.

This deployment marked the eighth mobilization of the MCM Black Sea task group since its creation, underscoring Ankara's intent to turn practical naval cooperation into a lasting regional security mechanism.

While the proposed new alliance remains unofficial and confidential, the sequence of diplomatic meetings and military exercises suggests that Turkey is steadily laying the groundwork for a more comprehensive Black Sea naval framework.