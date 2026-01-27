World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
From Helsinki to Berlin: European Leaders Hint at Future Talks With Moscow

Finland Says Dialogue With Russia Is Inevitable, but Not Yet
Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has said he could imagine sitting down with Russian President Vladimir Putin, though he stressed that the moment for such talks has not yet arrived.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb
Photo: Сайт Северного сотрудничества (norden.org) by Magnus Fröderberg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/
Finnish President Alexander Stubb

According to Orpo, the current state of confrontation between Europe and Russia cannot last forever. He argued that at some point European countries will have to begin negotiations with Moscow, noting that Russia's position remains decisive for any lasting peace in Ukraine.

Finland: Conditions for Dialogue Do Not Yet Exist

Orpo emphasized that responsibility now lies with Moscow. He acknowledged that restoring relations with Russia would prove extremely difficult as long as the conflict continues, adding that Finland understands the scale of the political and diplomatic challenge ahead.

Despite this, the Finnish prime minister made clear that dialogue remains unavoidable in the long term, even if current circumstances rule it out.

President Stubb Echoes Calls for Coordinated European Talks

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has voiced similar views, saying that Europe will inevitably return to dialogue with Russia in one form or another.

"At some point, in some format, dialogue will certainly be restored.”

Stubb said that over the past year and a half he has discussed possible contacts with Russia together with other European leaders. He stressed that any future engagement with Moscow must take place in a coordinated manner, with shared objectives agreed among European states.

European Leaders Adjust Their Rhetoric Toward Moscow

Finland's statements come amid a broader shift in tone across Europe. In January, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described Russia as a European country and expressed hope for the eventual restoration of German-Russian relations.

"Russia is a European country. If we manage to achieve long-term rapprochement with Russia, if there is peace, then the European Union and Germany will have passed another major test.”

Merz also acknowledged that deploying Western forces as part of security guarantees for Ukraine would be impossible without Russia's consent. He outlined a sequence of steps that should begin with a ceasefire, followed by security guarantees for Ukraine, and culminate in a long-term peace agreement with Russia.

Elsewhere in Europe, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said the European Union must engage Russia on the issue of Ukraine, arguing that the time has come for Brussels to open negotiations.

In December, French President Emmanuel Macron also called for renewed dialogue with Moscow, stating that Europe and Ukraine share an interest in finding an appropriate framework to resume discussions with Putin.

