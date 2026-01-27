World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Forces Start Leaving Qamishli as Damascus Expands Control

Russia Begins Withdrawal From Qamishli Airbase in Northeastern Syria
World

Russia has begun withdrawing its troops from the Qamishli airbase in northeastern Syria as part of a process aimed at ending its military presence in the region, according to Reuters, citing five Syrian sources.

Damascus, Syria, Panorama at sunset
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vyacheslav Argenberg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Damascus, Syria, Panorama at sunset

Redeployment From Qamishli

According to two sources, Russian forces started a gradual withdrawal from the base last week. Some units are being redeployed to Russia's Hmeimim airbase on Syria's western coast, while others are returning to Russia.

A Syrian security source on the western coast said that over the past two days, Russian military equipment and heavy weapons were transferred from Qamishli to Hmeimim.

Government Forces Advance in the Northeast

Reuters reported that Syrian government forces loyal to transitional president Ahmed al-Sharaa regained control over large parts of northern and eastern Syria earlier this month. These territories had previously been held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

The offensive reflects Damascus's efforts to reassert authority over the entire country following years of fragmentation.

Russian Presence Still Visible

On Monday, a Reuters journalist observed Russian flags still flying at Qamishli airport. Two aircraft bearing Russian markings were parked on the runway, indicating that the withdrawal process is ongoing rather than completed.

Upcoming Moscow Visit

It was previously reported that Ahmed al-Sharaa is scheduled to visit Moscow on January 28 for talks with Vladimir Putin, a meeting expected to focus on Syria's future security arrangements and bilateral relations.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Ukrainian Officer Admits Thousands Died in Failed Krynky Operation
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian Officer Admits Thousands Died in Failed Krynky Operation
BRICS Launches Brics Pay to Bypass Western Payment Systems
World
BRICS Launches Brics Pay to Bypass Western Payment Systems
Major Leonardo Booking System Outage Disrupts Russian Airlines
Society
Major Leonardo Booking System Outage Disrupts Russian Airlines
Popular
BRICS Faces Strategic and Technological Challenges in Digital Currency Integration

BRICS countries face strategic, political, and technological challenges in implementing a unified digital currency platform, with India wary of yuan dominance and the project not aiming to fully replace the US dollar

BRICS Launches Brics Pay to Bypass Western Payment Systems
Ukrainian Officer Admits Thousands Died in Failed Krynky Operation
Thousands of Ukrainian Soldiers Killed in Krynky Operation, Officer Says
Cuban Soldiers Paid $1,000 Monthly in Secret Rotations to Venezuela
Alex Pretti – Shouldn’t Got Killed, Should’ve Been Careful
Alex Pretti – Shouldn’t Got Killed, Should’ve Been Careful Guy Somerset Born After Victory: The Rise and Fall of Soviet Pobeda Sport Cars Sergey Mileshkin Billions Lost: How US Officials Profited from COVID Relief Programs Lyuba Lulko
Witkoff Praises Putin's Interpreter During Key Ukraine Negotiations
Global Firepower 2026: Russia Ranks Second, Surpassing China in Military Power
Ukrainian Army Shifts Tactics as Syrskyi Focuses on Weakening Russia’s Advance
Ukrainian Army Shifts Tactics as Syrskyi Focuses on Weakening Russia’s Advance
Last materials
Alex Pretti – Shouldn’t Got Killed, Should’ve Been Careful
Snow Leopard Attacks Skier in China’s Xinjiang Region
Cuban IL-96 Plane Rotates Military Personnel Between Havana and Caracas
Major Leonardo Booking System Outage Disrupts Russian Airlines
BRICS Launches Brics Pay to Bypass Western Payment Systems
US Envoy Steve Witkoff Calls Putin’s Interpreter 'Legend' Ahead of Kremlin Talks
Ukraine’s Top Commander Sets New Priority: Crippling Russia’s Offensive Power
EU Approves Total Ban on Russian LNG and Pipeline Gas Starting in 2027
Estonia Slams Schroeder’s Appeal to Restore Energy Ties With Russia
Kremlin: Territorial Element of Anchorage Peace Formula Fundamental for Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.