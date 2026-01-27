Russian Forces Start Leaving Qamishli as Damascus Expands Control

Russia Begins Withdrawal From Qamishli Airbase in Northeastern Syria

Russia has begun withdrawing its troops from the Qamishli airbase in northeastern Syria as part of a process aimed at ending its military presence in the region, according to Reuters, citing five Syrian sources.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vyacheslav Argenberg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Damascus, Syria, Panorama at sunset

Redeployment From Qamishli

According to two sources, Russian forces started a gradual withdrawal from the base last week. Some units are being redeployed to Russia's Hmeimim airbase on Syria's western coast, while others are returning to Russia.

A Syrian security source on the western coast said that over the past two days, Russian military equipment and heavy weapons were transferred from Qamishli to Hmeimim.

Government Forces Advance in the Northeast

Reuters reported that Syrian government forces loyal to transitional president Ahmed al-Sharaa regained control over large parts of northern and eastern Syria earlier this month. These territories had previously been held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

The offensive reflects Damascus's efforts to reassert authority over the entire country following years of fragmentation.

Russian Presence Still Visible

On Monday, a Reuters journalist observed Russian flags still flying at Qamishli airport. Two aircraft bearing Russian markings were parked on the runway, indicating that the withdrawal process is ongoing rather than completed.

Upcoming Moscow Visit

It was previously reported that Ahmed al-Sharaa is scheduled to visit Moscow on January 28 for talks with Vladimir Putin, a meeting expected to focus on Syria's future security arrangements and bilateral relations.