EU Council Backs Full Phase-Out of Russian Gas Despite Hungary and Slovakia

EU Approves Total Ban on Russian LNG and Pipeline Gas Starting in 2027

The Council of the European Union has approved a complete ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas and pipeline gas. According to the official statement, LNG deliveries from Russia to the European Union will be prohibited from the beginning of 2027, while pipeline gas supplies will be banned from September 30, 2027.

The decision includes a transitional period for existing contracts, which will expire by the stated deadlines. In practice, the ban on Russian LNG and pipeline gas will begin six weeks after the regulation enters into force, which will occur on the day following its publication in the EU's official journal.

"This regulation marks a key milestone in achieving the REPowerEU objective of ending the EU's dependence on Russian energy,” the Council said in its statement.

Verification Requirements and Penalties

Under the new rules, EU member states must verify the origin of gas before authorizing its delivery. Violations of the ban will result in significant financial penalties.

For individuals, fines will amount to at least €2.5 million. For companies, penalties will reach at least €40 million, or no less than 3.5 percent of total annual turnover, or at least 300 percent of the estimated value of the transaction.

The regulation allows for a temporary suspension of the ban in emergency situations. In the event of a serious threat to energy security in one or more EU countries, the European Commission may suspend the prohibition on Russian gas imports for up to four weeks.

Diversification Plans and Remaining Contracts

By March 1, EU member states must prepare national plans to diversify gas imports and identify potential risks related to replacing Russian supplies. European companies will be required to inform national authorities and the European Commission about any remaining contracts for Russian gas.

EU countries that continue to import Russian oil must also submit diversification strategies. The Council stated that the European Commission plans to present a regulation on the gradual phase-out of Russian oil imports by the end of 2027.

Oil Price Cap and Russian Response

Since late 2022, the European Union has enforced a price cap on Russian oil. Imports above the установлен threshold remain prohibited. The cap was initially set at $60 per barrel in 2022, lowered to $47.6 in September last year, and will fall further to $44.1 from February 1.

In response, Moscow banned oil and petroleum product exports under contracts that comply with the price cap mechanism. Authorities have extended this ban several times, most recently until June 30, 2026.

Opposition From Hungary and Slovakia

Hungary and Slovakia continue to import Russian oil and gas and opposed the adoption of the regulation. Both countries announced plans to challenge the decision in the European Court of Justice, seeking to annul the phase-out plan and suspend the regulation during legal proceedings.

During the Council vote, Hungary and Slovakia voted against the measure. Bulgaria abstained, while all other EU member states supported the regulation.