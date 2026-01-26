Estonian Foreign Minister Accuses Schroeder of Pushing Europe Back to Failed Russia Policy

Gerhard Schröder, former chancellor of Germany, is attempting to redirect Europe's policy toward Russia onto a path that has already produced serious failures, according to Margus Tsahkna, foreign minister of Estonia. Tsahkna made the remarks in comments reported by ERR.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Olaf Kosinsky, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ 2015-12 Gerhard Schröder SPD Bundesparteitag by Olaf Kosinsky-10

The statement followed the publication of an article by Schröder in Berliner Zeitung, in which the former German leader urged Europe to restore energy cooperation with Russia and stop what he described as the "demonization” of the country.

"The recent reflections of former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder in the newspaper Berliner Zeitung represent a creeping attempt to divide Europe and steer us away from the current course of pressure on Russia, returning us to an old path that has already led to catastrophic consequences,” Tsahkna said.

Energy Cooperation and Political Division

Tsahkna expressed regret that supporters of Schröder's views can occasionally be found even within Estonia. He argued that calls to soften Europe's stance toward Russia undermine unity at a time of heightened geopolitical tension.

Schröder's article, published on January 23, emphasized that he still considers his former policy of securing cheap Russian energy for Germany to have been correct. He argued that the use of German technology in gas production and transportation could make the process environmentally friendly.

"Slandering this makes no sense at all. On the contrary, we need such forms of cooperation with Russia,” Schröder wrote.

Russia as an "Eternal Enemy” Narrative Rejected

The former chancellor also spoke out against portraying Russia as a permanent adversary. He stressed that Russia possesses a great culture and long-standing historical ties with Germany.

Two days after the article's publication, Tsahkna commented on it on the social platform X. He described appeals to avoid "demonization” of Russia and even hints at restoring energy cooperation as deeply troubling.

Tsahkna argued that Russia's military actions resulted from decades of what he called appeasement policies and faith in the idea that trade would restrain aggression.

"This belief financed rearmament and locked Europe into an energy dependence that sustained financial flows into Russia,” Tsahkna said.

Schröder's Legacy and Ties to Russia

Schröder became Germany's seventh chancellor in 1998 after the Social Democratic Party defeated the CDU/CSU bloc, replacing Helmut Kohl, who had served more than sixteen years in office. During his tenure, Schröder pursued a policy of strategic partnership with Russia.

In September 2005, shortly before federal elections, Gazprom and German companies E.ON and BASF signed a framework agreement to build the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

Schröder has repeatedly called for lifting European Union sanctions against Russia, describing them as pointless and insisting that Germany and Russia must cooperate.

In October 2025, he testified before a parliamentary commission investigating the activities of the Klimastiftung MV foundation, which supported the construction of Nord Stream 2. Schröder told lawmakers that his close relationship with Vladimir Putin benefited Berlin and that deep energy cooperation between Russia and Germany remained a rational policy choice.

When Schröder faced public criticism, Putin publicly defended him.