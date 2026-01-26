World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Anchorage Peace Formula’s Territorial Clause Is Non-Negotiable for Moscow

Kremlin: Territorial Element of Anchorage Peace Formula Fundamental for Russia
World

The territorial component of the peace settlement formula developed at the Anchorage summit holds fundamental importance for Russia, Dmitry Peskov, the official spokesperson of the Kremlin said, TASS reports.

Trump, Putin Alaska Arrival (9260677)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Benjamin D Applebaum, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Trump, Putin Alaska Arrival (9260677)

"It is no secret, and this is our consistent position, as well as the position of our president, that the territorial issue, which is part of the "Anchorage formula,' is, of course, of fundamental importance for the Russian side,” Peskov said.

Anchorage Formula at the Center of Negotiations

Peskov's statement follows reports that the so-called Anchorage formula has emerged as a key reference point during ongoing diplomatic contacts related to Ukraine. The framework was discussed in the context of recent trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Moscow examined the Anchorage formula during negotiations in Abu Dhabi. According to the agency, the proposed agreement envisions Russian control over the entire Donbas region while freezing the front line in other areas of the conflict.

Territorial Issue Remains the Core Dispute

The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized that territorial questions form the central pillar of any long-term settlement. Russian officials have consistently framed control over disputed regions as a prerequisite for ending hostilities.

The renewed focus on the Anchorage formula highlights that territorial arrangements remain the main unresolved issue in diplomatic efforts aimed at concluding the conflict.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Abu Dhabi Negotiations: Donbas, Demilitarization, and an $800 Billion Plan
World
Abu Dhabi Negotiations: Donbas, Demilitarization, and an $800 Billion Plan
Silver, Gold, and Platinum Surge to Historic Peaks Amid Dollar Weakness
Europe
Silver, Gold, and Platinum Surge to Historic Peaks Amid Dollar Weakness
Low Fuel Levels Can Cause Fuel Pump Wear and Cold-Start Issues
Auto
Low Fuel Levels Can Cause Fuel Pump Wear and Cold-Start Issues
Popular
Global Firepower 2026: Russia Ranks Second, Surpassing China in Military Power

Russia has surpassed China to claim second place in the Global Firepower 2026 ranking, reshaping the balance of global military power behind the United States

Russia Overtakes China to Become the World’s Second-Strongest Military in 2026
Born After Victory: The Rise and Fall of Soviet Pobeda Sport Cars Sergey Mileshkin Billions Lost: How US Officials Profited from COVID Relief Programs Lyuba Lulko Silver, Gold, and Platinum Surge to Historic Peaks Amid Dollar Weakness Oleg Artyukov
Last materials
Kremlin: Territorial Element of Anchorage Peace Formula Fundamental for Russia
Ukrainian Officer Admits Thousands Died in Failed Krynky Operation
Azov Fighters Surrender Near Dymytrov as Russian Forces Eliminate Encircled Units
Up to 600,000 Residents Leave Kyiv as Heating and Energy Crisis Deepens
Russia Overtakes China to Become the World’s Second-Strongest Military in 2026
Born After Victory: The Rise and Fall of Soviet Pobeda Sport Cars
Billions Lost: How US Officials Profited from COVID Relief Programs
Silver, Gold, and Platinum Surge to Historic Peaks Amid Dollar Weakness
Last Stand of the Gullah Geechee
Russia-US-Ukraine Negotiations in Abu Dhabi: No Press, No Announcement
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.