Anchorage Peace Formula’s Territorial Clause Is Non-Negotiable for Moscow

The territorial component of the peace settlement formula developed at the Anchorage summit holds fundamental importance for Russia, Dmitry Peskov, the official spokesperson of the Kremlin said, TASS reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Benjamin D Applebaum, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Trump, Putin Alaska Arrival (9260677)

"It is no secret, and this is our consistent position, as well as the position of our president, that the territorial issue, which is part of the "Anchorage formula,' is, of course, of fundamental importance for the Russian side,” Peskov said.

Anchorage Formula at the Center of Negotiations

Peskov's statement follows reports that the so-called Anchorage formula has emerged as a key reference point during ongoing diplomatic contacts related to Ukraine. The framework was discussed in the context of recent trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Moscow examined the Anchorage formula during negotiations in Abu Dhabi. According to the agency, the proposed agreement envisions Russian control over the entire Donbas region while freezing the front line in other areas of the conflict.

Territorial Issue Remains the Core Dispute

The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized that territorial questions form the central pillar of any long-term settlement. Russian officials have consistently framed control over disputed regions as a prerequisite for ending hostilities.

The renewed focus on the Anchorage formula highlights that territorial arrangements remain the main unresolved issue in diplomatic efforts aimed at concluding the conflict.