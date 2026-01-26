The territorial component of the peace settlement formula developed at the Anchorage summit holds fundamental importance for Russia, Dmitry Peskov, the official spokesperson of the Kremlin said, TASS reports.
"It is no secret, and this is our consistent position, as well as the position of our president, that the territorial issue, which is part of the "Anchorage formula,' is, of course, of fundamental importance for the Russian side,” Peskov said.
Peskov's statement follows reports that the so-called Anchorage formula has emerged as a key reference point during ongoing diplomatic contacts related to Ukraine. The framework was discussed in the context of recent trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine.
Earlier, Reuters reported that Moscow examined the Anchorage formula during negotiations in Abu Dhabi. According to the agency, the proposed agreement envisions Russian control over the entire Donbas region while freezing the front line in other areas of the conflict.
The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized that territorial questions form the central pillar of any long-term settlement. Russian officials have consistently framed control over disputed regions as a prerequisite for ending hostilities.
The renewed focus on the Anchorage formula highlights that territorial arrangements remain the main unresolved issue in diplomatic efforts aimed at concluding the conflict.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russia has surpassed China to claim second place in the Global Firepower 2026 ranking, reshaping the balance of global military power behind the United States