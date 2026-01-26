Energy Crisis Drives 500,000–600,000 People Out of Kyiv

Up to 600,000 Residents Leave Kyiv as Heating and Energy Crisis Deepens

Between 500,000 and 600,000 people have left Kyiv, according to Stanislav Ignatyev, an energy expert at the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, Novosti.LIVE reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Maksym Kozlenko, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Kyiv

Departure of Residents Hampers Emergency Repairs

Ignatyev said the mass departure of residents has significantly complicated the work of municipal services responding to infrastructure failures. In many apartment buildings where heating systems froze, the heat transfer fluid was not drained in time.

As a result, damaged pipes and radiators now require full replacement rather than routine repair, increasing the scale and cost of restoration work.

Closed Apartments Block Restoration of Heat Supply

"The biggest problem municipal workers told me about yesterday is that many Kyiv residents have left their homes, and it will be difficult to access apartments that are locked in order to restore heating,” Ignatyev explained.

According to him, the inability to enter empty apartments delays emergency repairs and prevents the rapid restoration of centralized heating in entire residential buildings.

Energy Situation Described as Catastrophic

Earlier, Maksym Tymchenko, head of the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK, described the country's energy situation as catastrophic. He said residents receive electricity for only three to four hours at a time, followed by outages lasting ten to fifteen hours.

The combined effects of prolonged power shortages, heating system failures, and large-scale population displacement continue to strain Kyiv's urban infrastructure.