Russia has overtaken China to rank second in the world in terms of military strength, according to the Global Firepower military power index for 2026.
The Global Firepower Index assesses the military capabilities of 145 countries by analyzing more than 60 separate indicators. These include a country's financial stability, geographic position, logistical infrastructure, manpower, technological development, and overall readiness to conduct military operations.
The index does not rely solely on the size of armed forces or weapons stockpiles, but instead evaluates how effectively a nation can project and sustain military power under real-world conditions.
As of 2026, Russia holds second place among 145 countries. The United States remains the undisputed leader, while China has moved into third position.
The top ten most powerful militaries also include India, South Korea, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Italy, reflecting a mix of global and regional military heavyweights.
Earlier, the Pentagon, in its assessment of Chinese military capabilities, noted that China and Russia continue to deepen their strategic partnership. According to the report, this cooperation is almost certainly driven by a shared interest in countering the influence of the United States.
The shift in rankings highlights broader geopolitical trends, as major powers adapt their military strategies amid intensifying global competition.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian political scientist Sergey Karaganov, speaking to American blogger Tucker Carlson, once again argued that a limited nuclear strike against Europe could become inevitable if the conflict around Ukraine continues.