Global Firepower 2026: Russia Ranks Second, Surpassing China in Military Power

Russia Overtakes China to Become the World’s Second-Strongest Military in 2026
World

Russia has overtaken China to rank second in the world in terms of military strength, according to the Global Firepower military power index for 2026.

Russian Army fighters
Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru
Russian Army fighters

How the Global Firepower Index Is Calculated

The Global Firepower Index assesses the military capabilities of 145 countries by analyzing more than 60 separate indicators. These include a country's financial stability, geographic position, logistical infrastructure, manpower, technological development, and overall readiness to conduct military operations.

The index does not rely solely on the size of armed forces or weapons stockpiles, but instead evaluates how effectively a nation can project and sustain military power under real-world conditions.

Top Military Powers in 2026

As of 2026, Russia holds second place among 145 countries. The United States remains the undisputed leader, while China has moved into third position.

The top ten most powerful militaries also include India, South Korea, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Italy, reflecting a mix of global and regional military heavyweights.

Strategic Context and US Assessments

Earlier, the Pentagon, in its assessment of Chinese military capabilities, noted that China and Russia continue to deepen their strategic partnership. According to the report, this cooperation is almost certainly driven by a shared interest in countering the influence of the United States.

The shift in rankings highlights broader geopolitical trends, as major powers adapt their military strategies amid intensifying global competition.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
