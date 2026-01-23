World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine Talks in Abu Dhabi Begin Behind Closed Doors

The initial rounds of the trilateral meeting on Ukraine taking place in Abu Dhabi are proceeding under a maximally closed negotiation regime, TASS reported, citing a source familiar with the talks.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus
Photo: Kirov District Executive Committee by BelTA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus
"The location of the negotiations is not being disclosed, there's no press presence either," the source said, adding that this format will remain in place "at least for this evening."

The talks between representatives of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine officially began in Abu Dhabi at around 6:30 p. m. Moscow time, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The negotiations are scheduled to last two days, on January 23 and 24.

Closed Format for Initial Rounds

According to the source cited by TASS, the first stages of the meeting are being conducted without any media presence, and the exact venue of the talks has not been made public. The strict confidentiality is intended to cover at least the opening rounds of discussions.

Composition of the Delegations

The Russian delegation consists of representatives of the Ministry of Defense and is headed by Admiral Igor Kostyukov, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff.

Ukraine is represented by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Presidential Office, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Serhii Kyslytsia, Head of the parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People party Davyda Arakhamia, and Lieutenant General Andrii Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The US delegation includes Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, Commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service at the US General Services Administration Josh Gruenbaum, and Alexus Grynkewich, Commander of NATO Allied Joint Force Command in Europe.

Territorial Issue at the Center of Talks

The territorial question is expected to be the central and final unresolved issue on the agenda. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously stated that Moscow, Washington, and Kyiv will present one another with their respective proposals on this matter.

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
