Military Delegation Leads Russia at High-Stakes Ukraine Peace Talks in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Negotiations: Donbas, Demilitarization, and an $800 Billion Plan

Negotiations between delegations from Russia, Ukraine, and the United States on a possible settlement of the conflict in Ukraine have begun in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. According to sources cited by Corriere della Sera, the central issue under discussion involves potential territorial concessions by Ukraine in exchange for large-scale financial assistance.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by FritzDaCat, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Abu Dhabi

Russia is represented at the talks exclusively by military officials, while Ukraine and the United States have sent diplomats, intelligence representatives, and presidential envoys.

The Russian delegation is led by Admiral Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff. Other members include senior representatives of the Ministry of Defense. Negotiators received what were described as "specific instructions” from Vladimir Putin on the night of January 22.

According to Strana.ua, the Ukrainian delegation includes Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council; Kyrylo Budanov, head of the presidential office; parliamentary faction leader Davyden Arakhamia; Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov; head of military intelligence Oleh Ivashchenko; his deputy Vadym Skibitsky; Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsya; and several other officials and officers.

The United States is represented by presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner and Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service within the General Services Administration.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is also expected to arrive in Abu Dhabi, where he will hold separate economic talks with Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

What Each Side Seeks at the Talks

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russia does not intend to discuss any issues other than the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

"We consider it inappropriate to discuss anything else. Russia's position is well known: Ukrainian armed forces must leave the territory of Donbas.” Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary to the President of Russia

The Ukrainian side insists that it does not intend to agree to territorial concessions. Volodymyr Zelensky stated that discussions would proceed "in the format as seen by all three parties.”

However, on January 22, Donald Trump said that Ukraine was "ready to agree to a deal” whose parameters have been discussed for months.

"We have been discussing this for six or seven months. He came and said he wants to make a deal.” Donald Trump, President of the United States

According to Corriere della Sera, Washington is offering Ukraine a financial support program worth up to $800 billion as compensation. Sources say four documents are on the table, intended to form the basis of a potential peace agreement.

Ukrainian forces currently control about 25 percent of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, mainly in the northwestern part of the region, as well as roughly one percent of the Lugansk People's Republic. These areas include major regional cities such as Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, and Druzhkovka.

Russia insists on the unconditional transfer of the entire Donbas as a key prerequisite for any agreement. According to sources, the United States has proposed a compromise involving the withdrawal of troops from both sides and the creation of a demilitarized zone administered by Russia.

Leaks from earlier stages of negotiations suggest that Washington may be prepared to officially recognize these territories as part of Russia, even if Ukraine refuses to do so.

"The situation is very difficult. But this [a demilitarized zone] could work. Many people want it to work.” Donald Trump

Political analysts note that the terms proposed by the United States are unacceptable for any Ukrainian politician. Even large-scale reconstruction funding would likely end Volodymyr Zelensky's political career, which he is unwilling to sacrifice. The proposed $800 billion consists of private investment rather than direct budget transfers, meaning Ukraine would not have full discretion over the funds.

Oleg Bondarenko, director of the Progressive Policy Foundation, believes that the Russian military delegation likely lacks authority to resolve political issues. According to him, discussions in Abu Dhabi will focus solely on technical matters related to a potential troop withdrawal.