From Wall Street to Diplomacy: Josh Gruenbaum at Russia–US Negotiations

Mr. Putin, This is Josh: Steve Witkoff Introduces Josh Gruenbaum

Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service within the General Services Administration of the United States, joined the American delegation at negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin confirmed his participation.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Kushner and Witkoff meeting with President Putin of Russia

Gruenbaum took part in the meeting alongside presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Russia's special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev.

Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Josh Gruenbaum, Kirill Dmitriev, and Yury Ushakov were seen together ahead of Vladimir Putin's meeting with US representatives in the Kremlin on January 22, 2026.

Gruenbaum Is an Investment Specialist

Gruenbaum grew up in an Orthodox Jewish community in New Jersey. He is the grandson of a Holocaust survivor whose entire family was killed by the Nazis.

After several years of study at a yeshiva, he began his professional career in his father's food import business. He later earned a law degree and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Gruenbaum spent four years at the investment bank Moelis before moving to the investment firm KKR. According to his LinkedIn profile, he specializes in special situations and private credit investing. His expertise includes corporate governance, restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, and distressed assets within KKR's credit strategies.

Appointment to the Federal Acquisition Service

In January 2025, after Donald Trump took office as President of the United States, Gruenbaum was appointed commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service, a division of the General Services Administration.

At the start of his government career, he warned that the United States was heading toward what he described as a "very dire financial outcome,” which he believed could lead to an economic collapse.

"I thought this was the right moment to step in, to offer my services in the public sector for the first time, and to try to make an impact.” Josh Gruenbaum, Commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service

In early March 2025, Gruenbaum met with executives from ten of the highest-paid government consulting firms, including IBM Corp. and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., which were defending their federal contracts.

One of the largest consulting contracts terminated under his leadership was an $8.5 million agreement between the US Department of Health and Human Services and Deloitte.

Public Stance Against Antisemitism

In interviews with Jewish Insider, Gruenbaum has repeatedly emphasized that he was raised in a community where Jewish values and religion played a central role.

He noted that many of the challenges facing Jewish communities became even more acute after the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023.

From December 20 to 21, Russia and the United States held talks on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. At that time, the US side was represented by Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Josh Gruenbaum.

In an interview with RIA Novosti on December 23, Gruenbaum confirmed that he was part of the US negotiating team led by Witkoff, though he declined to disclose details of the discussions.

On January 22, the American delegation arrived in Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.