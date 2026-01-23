Iran and Hungary Lash Out at Zelensky After Provocative Speech in Davos

'Clowns Have Tired the World': Iran’s Foreign Minister Attacks Zelensky

Following sharp criticism from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Iranian officials have also responded to remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his controversial speech in Davos. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described Zelensky as a clown and said that the Ukrainian leader had already exhausted the patience of the international community.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Volodymyr Zelensky

The reaction came after Zelensky commented on protests in the Islamic Republic of Iran, claiming that the country had "drowned in blood” because global leaders failed to provide sufficient assistance to the Iranian people. According to Zelensky, while protests were unfolding in Iran, European leaders were focused on celebrating Christmas and New Year instead of offering support.

"By the time politicians returned to work and began forming their positions, the ayatollah had already killed thousands of people. What kind of Iran will emerge after this bloodshed? If the regime survives, it sends a clear signal to every oppressor: kill enough people, and you will stay in power.” Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

Tehran's Harsh Rebuttal

In response, Araghchi said that unlike the Ukrainian army, Iran's armed forces are not supported from abroad and are not filled with foreign mercenaries. For this reason, he argued, the Iranian people do not need to beg for outside assistance and are capable of defending themselves.

The Iranian foreign minister added that Zelensky is instead engaged in siphoning money from foreign taxpayers to enrich his associates, all while claiming to oppose what he calls illegal aggression in violation of the UN Charter. At the same time, Araghchi emphasized, Zelensky openly calls for unlawful US aggression against Iran, violating that same charter.

"The world is tired of confused clowns, Mr. Zelensky.” Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of Iran

Conflict With Hungary and EU Fallout

During his Davos appearance, Zelensky also made remarks about a certain "Victor” who, according to him, lives on European money while attempting to sell out Europe's interests. He said such a person deserved a slap, comments that were widely interpreted as a reference to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Orban responded angrily, warning that Ukraine would not be allowed to join the European Union for the next hundred years. He accused Zelensky of crossing a line and noted that the Ukrainian president had also criticized other European leaders by portraying Europe as weak and unwilling to take decisive action.

"For the next 100 years, there will be no parliament in Hungary that votes for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.” Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary

Analysts See Signs of Panic

Hungarian analyst Zoltan Koskovich of the Center for Fundamental Rights said Zelensky's behavior reflects a lack of manners and clear signs of panic. He described the statements as an unethical attempt to interfere in Hungarian elections and suggested Zelensky fears losing power if his allies in Brussels fail to install preferred candidates in Budapest.

French politician Florian Philippot, leader of the right-wing party Patriots, called Zelensky's Davos speech a public meltdown filled with insults directed at nearly everyone. According to Philippot, even Ukraine's European allies were shocked by what he described as the complete indecency of Zelensky's remarks.

Leonid Slutsky, head of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the LDPR, said Zelensky appeared emboldened by his meeting with US President Donald Trump, which led him to make a series of reckless statements.