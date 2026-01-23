$800 Billion on the Table: Peace Talks May Force Ukraine to Give Up Land

During the upcoming trilateral meeting between representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and the United States, negotiators are expected to discuss Kyiv's possible acceptance of the idea to cede certain territories in exchange for a massive financial support program totaling $800 billion. This was reported by Corriere della Sera, citing sources familiar with the talks.

"In their portfolios, the negotiators are carrying at least four different documents that, in theory, should form a peace agreement. The first is a "headline' text for the entire package. This is followed by three key sections. One document describes in detail a $800 billion plan of public and private financing for the reconstruction of Ukraine, led by the head of the BlackRock fund, Larry Fink.” — Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia

Security Guarantees and Western Military Support

Another document reportedly outlines security guarantees to be provided by Washington in support of European countries that intend to deploy troops to Ukraine. According to the authors of the report, Ukrainian President Zelensky "will have to concede territory in exchange for Western money and defense guarantees.”

Plan Exists Only on Paper

Sources emphasize that the agreement has not yet been finalized. The $800 billion reconstruction plan currently "exists only on paper,” and the funds themselves have not yet been secured.

Earlier, Dmytro Lytvyn, an adviser to Zelensky on communications issues, said that trilateral negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the conflict are scheduled to begin on the evening of Friday, January 23.