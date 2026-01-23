For a political settlement of the conflict, the Armed Forces of Ukraine must leave the entire territory of Donbas. This condition was named by the official Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, speaking to TASS.
"Ukrainian armed forces must leave the territory of Donbas, they must be withdrawn from there. This is a very important condition,” the press secretary to the Russian president said.
According to Peskov, the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas remains one of the central issues on the negotiating agenda. He added that a number of other nuances related to conflict resolution are also still under discussion.
On January 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced upcoming trilateral negotiations. He stated that a meeting of representatives from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine would take place in the United Arab Emirates.
